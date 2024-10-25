Trump compares United States to ‘garbage can for the world’

Donald Trump described the United States as a “garbage can for the world” as he railed against immigrants during a rally in Arizona on Thursday, 24 October.

The former president criticised the Biden-Harris administration's handling of the border as he addressed supporters in Tempe.

"Every time I come up and talk about what they’ve done to our country, I get angrier and angrier. First time I’ve ever said ‘garbage can.’ But you know what? It’s a very accurate description," Mr Trump added.

The Republican nominee has repeatedly used derogatory language to describe immigrants, including claiming that those entering the US illegally are “poisoning the blood” of the country.