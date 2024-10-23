Kamala Harris described Donald Trump as “increasingly unhinged and unstable” following a report that he once said he needed “the kind of generals that Adolf Hitler had.”

According to The Atlantic, the former president and 2024 Republican presidential nominee allegedly declared that he needed “the kind of generals that Hitler had. People who were totally loyal to him, that follow orders.”

“Donald Trump said that because he does not want a military that is loyal to the United States Constitution, he wants a military that is loyal to him,” Ms Harris said on Wednesday (23 October).

Trump spokesperson Alex Pfeiffer said reports Mr Trump made the comments were “absolutely false.”