Donald Trump is escalating his feud with the popular Georgia Governor Brian Kemp despite the risk of losing support in a key swing state.

Trump took aim at Kemp during a press conference at Mar-a-Lago on August 8 when he was asked if there was any way to improve their relationship.

“I don’t know if I can or not. I got him elected. Without me, he wouldn’t be governor. I got him elected, he was doing terribly,” Trump said. “When you get someone elected, they’re supposed to like you.”

Trump went on to say that the battleground state is important in the November election and that he was “leading in Georgia by a lot.” He was up by 0.3 percent in Georgia on Monday, according to FiveThirtyEight’s polling average.

The former president backed Kemp when he ran for governor in the Peach State in 2018.

But after Joe Biden narrowly won Georgia in the 2020 election, Trump called Kemp to demand that he overturn the results in his state, a request that the governor rejected.

Trump also made a call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, asking him to “find” votes - essentially trying to get the Republican official to help him overturn the state’s election result.

Donald Trump and Brian Kemp (right). The former president’s relationship with the governor went sour after the 2020 election ( Getty )

Kemp later testified to a grand jury in Fulton County about election interference attempts in the state, leading to criminal charges against Trump and 18 others.

Trump also went after Kemp at his rally in Atlanta on August 3. He attacked the governor and his wife, calling Kemp “disloyal” and referring to him as “Little Brian.”

“I don’t want her endorsement. I don’t want his endorsement. I just want them to do their job for Georgia,” Trump said. “In my opinion, they want us to lose.”

The former president doubled down with more attacks on Kemp, his wife, and Raffensperger on his social media platform, Truth Social.

“Brad Raffensperger has to do his job and make sure this Election is not stolen. Brian Kemp should focus his efforts on fighting Crime, not fighting Unity and the Republican Party!” Trump wrote, claiming that Kemp would never have become governor without his backing.

Kemp responded by saying that he’s focused on beating the Democratic ticket.

“My focus is on winning this November and saving our country from Kamala Harris and the Democrats - not engaging in petty personal insults, attacking fellow Republicans, or dwelling on the past. You should do the same, Mr. President, and leave my family out of it,” Kemp wrote on X.

Despite the strained relationship, Kemp also said on Friday that he has directed his political operations in the state to help the Trump campaign.