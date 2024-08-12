Trump’s insult to Harris: That she sounds more like ‘Trump than Trump’

Support truly

Donald Trump has thought up a new insult for his Democratic rival Kamala Harris: that she sounds more like “Trump than Trump.”

In his latest Truth Social rant on Monday, the former president hit out at the vice president by likening her to him and claiming she has “flip-flopped” on her policies.

“Kamala Harris has flip-flopped on virtually every policy she has supported and lived by for her entire career, from the Border to Tips, and the Fake News Media isn’t reporting it,” he wrote on Monday morning.

“She sounds more like Trump than Trump, copying almost everything,” he continued.

“She is conning the American public, and will flip right back. I will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! There will be no flipping!!!”

The bizarre attempt to slam Harris comes off the back of a string of other attacks on the Democratic candidate by Trump, ever since President Joe Biden stepped aside from the ticket and Harris launched her presidential campaign.

A slew of offensive remarks about Harris’s heritage at the National Association of Black Journalists convention even left one Republican strategist declaring the former president was having a very “public nervous breakdown”.

And on Sunday, Trump wildly (and falsely) claimed that photos of the Harris-Walz rally at Detroit Metro Airport in Michigan last Wednesday were “fake” and artificial intelligence-generated.

Former president has tried to insult Kamala Harris by likening her to himself ( AP )

While most of his attacks have verged more on the personal side, Trump has also tried to attack Harris over some policy lines including her tackling of the US border.

The former president has repeatedly tried to brand Harris Biden’s “border czar” and accused the administration of failing to reduce illegal immigration which soared from 3.7 million people from the end of 2021 to almost 6.2 million by the end of last year, according to official figures.

However, it was Republicans who blocked the passage of a bipartisan border security earlier this year, at Trump’s request.

Despite this, Trump has tried to claim that he is the antidote to securing the border.

“Kamala Harris was put in sole charge of the Border. It quickly became the WORST AND MOST DANGEROUS BORDER IN HISTORY,” he said in anothr Truth Social post on Sunday evening. “As President, Harris will completely DESTROY OUR COUNTRY!”

Harris, meanwhile, also went on the offensive about border policy during a Las Vegas rally alongside her running mate Tim Walz on Saturday.

She admitted to a packed out crowd that the immigration system, as it stands, “is broken,” but claimed that Trump only “talks a big game”.

“I went after transnational gangs, drug cartels and human traffickers who came into our country illegally. I prosecuted them in case after case, and I won,” Harris said.

“We know our immigration system is broken and we know what it takes to fix it. Comprehensive reform that includes, yes, strong border security and an earned pathway to citizenship.”

Harris continues to rise in the polls, taking a four point lead in three key swing states according to a new poll from The New York Times.