Donald Trump was indicted for the fourth time in less than five months and now faces 91 criminal counts which carry a possible total of more than seven centuries behind bars.

While it’s unlikely that the former president will be sentenced to hundreds of years in prison, the risk of some prison time is very real.

Mr Trump was hit with his latest indictment on Monday night, where a grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, charged him alongside 18 others for scheming to overturn the 2020 election results in the state.

It came just weeks after the twice-impeached president was charged by the office of Special Counsel Jack Smith on the federal level in cases related to attempts to overturn the 2020 election and the January 6 insurrection.

In June, Mr Trump was federally charged with 32 counts for mishandling of classified documents in Florida, with six more counts handed down in early August in a superseding indictment.

Mr Trump’s first indictment was at the state level in late March, when he was charged with 34 counts by the Manhattan District Attorney for making hush money payments to adult actor Stormy Daniels and others ahead of the 2016 election.

Here’s a rundown of all the charges Mr Trump faces - and the possible jail time they carry on conviction: