Donald Trump has lost his bid to delay the start of his civil trial against E Jean Carroll, after he argued he needed to do so to console his wife Melania following the death of her mother.

The former president had requested a one-week postponement of the trial – due to begin on 16 January – so that he could attend the funeral of Amalija Knavs, mother of Melania Trump.

Knavs’ death was announced on 9 January. She died at the age of 78 after an illness.

Ms Trump announced with “deep sadness” on Twitter/X that her mother passed away. Mr Trump described Knavs as a “great and beautiful mother” who will be missed by the family.

“This is a very sad night for the entire Trump family!!!” Mr Trump wrote on his social media site, Truth Social. “Melania’s great and beautiful mother, Amalija, has just gone to a beautiful place in the sky. She was an incredible woman, and will be missed far beyond words!”

But in a court order issued on Friday, Judge Lewis A Kaplan denied the former president’s last-minute request for delay. “The Court offers its condolences to Mr and Mrs Trump and the rest of Ms. Knavs’ family,” the order stated.

“Today [Friday], at 3:59pm, the start of the holiday weekend, Mr Trump’s counsel emailed a member of the Court’s staff a request for a one-week postponement of the trial, long scheduled to begin on January 16, 2024.

“The reason given was that Mr Trump proposes to spend January 17 and 18 traveling to and attending the funeral, which the family has scheduled for January 18, 2024 in Florida.

“The application is DENIED. The trial shall begin at 9:30am on January 16 2024 as scheduled. Mr Trump is free to attend the trial, the funeral, or all or parts of both, as he wishes.”

The application for postponement came as Mr Trump geared up for presidential campaigning in Iowa ahead of the state Caucus next week.

In a video released to supporters on Friday, he told them that despite extreme weather conditions, he “wouldn’t miss it for anything”.

Attorneys for E Jean Carroll previously warned that Mr Trump would “seek to sow chaos” at the civil trial, which will determine how much he owes the US journalist in damages for defaming her in 2019 after she came forward with accusations of rape.

It is related to the other defamation case that went to trial last year in which a jury determined the former president was liable for sexual abuse and defamation when he made statements denying he assaulted her in 2022. The jury awarded Ms Carroll $5m in damages for that.

“If Mr Trump appears at this trial, whether as a witness or otherwise, his recent statements and behavior strongly suggest that he will seek to sow chaos,” Roberta Kaplan, an attorney for Ms Carroll said in a filing on Friday.