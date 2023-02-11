Trump legal team hands over more classified material found at Mar-a-Lago

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump’s attorneys have turned over a new batch of classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago to federal prosecutors, according to reports.

An empty folder marked “classified evening briefing,” and a document marked classified were located at the former president’s Florida resort in December, sources told CNN.

A laptop belonging to a current aide of Mr Trump’s was also handed over to the Justice Department, reports stated.

It’s not known what classification marking the items had, or what the classified folder had previously contained.

Mr Trump’s legal team discovered the materials while searching boxes at Mar-a-Lago and handed over voluntarily, according to reports.

It came after the former president’s attorneys hired outside investigators to comb through boxes of materials held at his properties that he hoarded after leaving the White House.

Classified documents discovered at Mar-a-Lago last August (DOJ)

In a statement to ABC News, who first reported on the documents, a Trump spokesperson described the investigation as a “targeted, politically motivated witch hunt against President Trump”.

Special counsel Jack Smith is leading a Justice Department investigation into Mr Trump’s handling of classified material and his role in the January 6 insurrection.

Last August, FBI agents served a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago and recovered roughly 100 classified documents, including records classified at the top-secret level.

A federal grand jury has been hearing evidence in the case for several months.

On Friday, the FBI found more classified documents during a search of former vice president Mike Pence’s Indiana home.