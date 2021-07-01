Trump mocked for still bragging about ‘woman, man, tv, dog’ cognitive test results

Former President Donald Trump was roundly mocked by Twitter users after he yet again bragged about his performance on a cognitive test last year.

Appearing on Fox News with Sean Hannity on Wednesday, Mr Trump continued to boast about the test given by former White House physician Randy Jackson, now a Republican member of Congress from Texas.

“We aced it,” Mr Trump said. “I think we can say I aced it.”

The test in question is an exam given to people who are in the early stages of dementia to understand how far they’ve declined, while an actual cognitive test is usually much longer and normally conducted by an expert.

Mr Trump told Fox News last year that the test was “difficult” and that he had to remember simple words like “Person, woman, man, camera, TV”.

“It was 30 or 35 questions. The first questions are very easy. The last questions are much more difficult. Like a memory question,” Mr Trump said at the time. “It’s like, you’ll go, ‘Person, woman, man, camera, TV.’ So they say, ‘Could you repeat that?’ So I said, ‘Yeah. So it’s, Person, woman, man, camera, TV. OK, that’s very good’. If you get it in order, you get extra points.”

He added: “Ten minutes, 15, 20 minutes later they say, ‘Remember the first question?’ Not the first, but the tenth question. ‘Give us that again. Can you do that again?’ And you go, ‘Person, woman, man, camera, TV,’” Mr Trump said.

“They say, ‘That’s amazing, how did you do that?’ I do it because I have, like, a good memory. Because I’m cognitively there,” he added.

Mr Jackson sent a letter to President Joe Biden on 17 June calling on him to take a cognitive test. The letter was signed by 13 other Republicans.

Rachel Vindman, a podcast host and wife of Trump impeachment witness Alexander Vindman, tweeted: “Is…this the second time he’s done this *today*?”

“So I guess his people are just gonna let him keep talking about this even though it’s a cognitive test for dementia,” another Twitter user added.

“He sincerely is proud of that test. How could he be so totally unaware of how much we have laughed about it?” a third added.

“I don’t know who needs to hear this... but if you’re an adult or anyone over the age of 4, and you take ANY kind of test that starts with ‘is this an elephant’, you should not be bragging about it. At all. To anyone. Ever,” an account holder identifying as a Democrat tweeted.

“Ted Cruz Poodle” added: “You know that test they give ppl after stokes & major head injuries? The one nursing homes use to determine independent vs assisted living? The test for potential dementia & Alzheimer’s patients?”

“He’s so damn proud of passing that dementia test. It’s like being proud of having a heartbeat or a body temperature. All normal people would pass that test,” another Twitter user said.