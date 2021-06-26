Trump Ohio rally - live: Former president kicks off revenge tour with first major rally since leaving office (cloned)
Follow live for the latest updates on Donald Trump’s big Ohio campaign rally
He may have been kicked off of Twitter, but Donald Trump has been anything but quiet since leaving office. Now he’s officially returning to the campaign trail for the first of his signature, raucous rallies since leaving the White House in disgrace in January, after his supporters stormed the US Capitol.
The event will be held in the town of Wellington, Ohio, southwest of Cleveland, and will mark the start of a multi-state tour that will feature a trip to the US - Mexico border and a rally in the former president’s new home state of Florida.
At the rally, Mr Trump is expected to go after Anthony Gonzalez, one of the 10 House Republicans who voted for his second impeachment, and back his primary challenger, former White House aide Max Miller.
The former president, who has been ramping up his media presence in recent days—bashing former allies like his vice-president Mike Pence and speaking about the GOP’s upcoming elections—may also use the event to further his ambitions for a political comeback in the 2024 presidential election. Mr Trump is still immensely popular with the GOP base, and this rally is a reminder.
What will Donald Trump say at his comeback rally in Ohio?
We should all know by know that trying to predict exactly what Donald Trump will say is a fool’s errand. But there are a couple key points he’s expected to hit at his upcoming rally in Ohio, the first such event since he left office in January under a cloud of scandal.
-Disloyal Republicans: Mr Trump is expected to go after Anthony Gonzalez, one of the 10 House Republicans who voted for his second impeachment, and back his primary challenger in Ohio, former White House aide Max Miller. The former president has vowed to campaign against all the GOPers who went against him on impeachment, so don’t be surprised if he lashes out at others like Liz Cheney or Lisa Murkowski.
-The never-ending campaign: The 2020 election is barely over, which means the 2022 election is already here in Washington terms. Donald Trump has already formed a new super PAC and is likely to be an important power broker during the midterms, given his immense popularity and visibility with the Republican base.
-Himself: This is the former president’s famous subject. The rally will no doubt feature snippets about his political ambitions, perceived slights and grievances, and anything else that crosses Mr Trump’s mind.
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Donald Trump’s Ohio campaign rally
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Donald Trump’s campaign-style rally in Ohio, which could prove to be a pivotal jumping off point for his 2024 political ambitions and beyond.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies