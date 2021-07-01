Trump news – live: Top Trump Organization executive expected in court as former president’s business charged
Donald Trump is embroiled in his most dire legal crisis since he left the presidency. After years of investigation, his company, the Trump Organization, is now facing criminal charges thought to relate to its tax dealings.
Along with the business itself, Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg – a longtime Trump associate – is expected to surrender to New York authorities today, after which he will be arraigned in court on charges of his own.
The news is a dramatic blow to the president’s business empire, which remains heavily indebted – and therefore vulnerable to nervous creditors recalling their loans if they have reason to worry about the organisation’s future. It comes just as the president returns to the public eye, visiting the Texas-Mexico border yesterday as part of a string of national appearances.
The indictments begin
The charges hitting the Trump Organization and Allen Weisselberg are the first to emerge from a two-year investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, and have been issued by a Grand Jury that was convened to weigh up the evidence against the former president and his business empire. Graeme Massie has the details.
Trump Organization and chief financial officer indicted by New York grand jury
The charges would be the first coming out of two year investigation by Manhattan District Attorney
