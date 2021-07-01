✕ Close Trump tells supporters ‘We will never back down’

Donald Trump is embroiled in his most dire legal crisis since he left the presidency. After years of investigation, his company, the Trump Organization, is now facing criminal charges thought to relate to its tax dealings.

Along with the business itself, Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg – a longtime Trump associate – is expected to surrender to New York authorities today, after which he will be arraigned in court on charges of his own.

The news is a dramatic blow to the president’s business empire, which remains heavily indebted – and therefore vulnerable to nervous creditors recalling their loans if they have reason to worry about the organisation’s future. It comes just as the president returns to the public eye, visiting the Texas-Mexico border yesterday as part of a string of national appearances.