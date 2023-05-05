Trump mistook E Jean Carroll for his ex wife Marla Maples twice during deposition

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Footage of Donald Trump's video deposition for the E Jean Carroll sexual battery and defamation case revealed that he twice mixed-up his accuser with his ex-wife Marla Maples.

The video was released in response to a records request made by MSNBC's Rachel Maddow.

Ms Carroll alleges Mr Trump sexually assaulted her in the changing room of a Bergdorf Goodman store in the mid-1990s.

The recently released documents include Ms Carroll's attorney, Roberta Kaplan, confronting Mr Trump on his claim that she was not his "type" when denying her accusations, according to Law&Crime.

“When confronted with the photo of Carroll and himself from a party before the rape, Trump twice misidentified Carroll as his ex-wife Marla Maples, insisting it was Maples smiling at him in the photo, when in fact the woman he was pointing to was Carroll herself,” she said, according to the documents.

The documents and footage show Mr Trump saying "that's Marla, yeah, that's my wife."

Ms Kaplan then asks which woman he is pointing to, prompting Mr Trump's lawyer, Alina Habba, to interrupt and say "no, that's Carroll."

"Oh, I see," Mr Trump replies.

Ms Kaplan argues that Mr Trump's inability to tell Ms Carroll from his ex-wife undermines his argument that his accuser was not his "type."

“Ultimately, Trump’s lawyer had to correct his mistake (which obviously undercut any assertion that Carroll was not ‘his type’),” the document says.

Ms Carroll's attorneys also alleged that Mr Trump did not properly research what Ms Carroll actually said before he accused her of being a political operative on a witch hunt. The team noted that Mr Trump admitted that he did not know Ms Carroll's political beliefs.

“Trump never read (or even saw) Carroll’s article or book before he set out to destroy her,” the court documents say.

He also accused Ms Carroll of making multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against other powerful men. When pressed on why he believed that, he said "it's what I heard." When asked where he heard it, he said "I don't know."

The court documents note that Mr Trump frequently insulted and downplayed her allegations during the deposition.

Mr Trump called her a "very deranged, sick person" who "made it up" with the intention "to sell her book or for her own ego.” He also claimed there was "something a little off with her mentally" and said he would "sue her after this is over," calling her a "wack job" and a "nut job."