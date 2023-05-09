Jury finds Donald Trump liable for sexual abuse and awards accuser £4m

A jury has found Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing advice columnist E Jean Carroll in 1996, awarding her 5 million dollars (£4 million).

The verdict was announced in a federal courtroom in New York City on the first day of jury deliberations which lasted less than three hours.

E Jean Carroll, 79, sued the former president for raping her in a dressing room at the Manhattan department store Bergdorf Goodman in 1996, and then “destroying” her reputation when he claimed she was lying.

