Independent TV
Showing now | News
01:14
Jury finds Donald Trump liable for sexual abuse and awards accuser £4m
A jury has found Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing advice columnist E Jean Carroll in 1996, awarding her 5 million dollars (£4 million).
The verdict was announced in a federal courtroom in New York City on the first day of jury deliberations which lasted less than three hours.
E Jean Carroll, 79, sued the former president for raping her in a dressing room at the Manhattan department store Bergdorf Goodman in 1996, and then “destroying” her reputation when he claimed she was lying.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Up next
09:54
Watch US artist SYML’s intimate performance in Music Box Session #75
02:28
Eurovision: How the voting works – and what has changed for 2023
09:54
Island life of adventure and discovery in Barbados | Travel Smart
02:22
Watch King Charles’s coronation day in 360°
07:56
The town torn apart by books | On The Ground
07:31
The fight above Ukraine’s frontline | On The Ground
05:33
Donald Trump arrested | On The Ground
05:31
Hopes and fears on the island facing climate change | On The Ground
09:01
Can the coronation show that the monarchy is still relevant?
07:25
Why are Junior Doctors striking? | You Ask The Questions
11:26
What help is available for the cost of living crisis?
06:17
Who will win The Masters? | You Ask The Questions
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
11:50
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland
04:54
What is the Good Friday Agreement? | Decomplicated
07:30
What is renewable energy? | Decomplicated
04:01
What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated
03:51
What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated
13:28
Oscars 2023 Special | Binge or Bin
02:47
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Actor and Actress?
01:33
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Director?
02:18
Oscars 2023: Which film should win Best Picture?
09:54
Watch US artist SYML’s intimate performance in Music Box Session #75
09:40
Watch Divorce perform three tracks for Music Box
08:07
UK rapper Avelino showcases critically-acclaimed debut in Music Box
09:10
Indie duo Dolores Forever star in Music Box episode 72
14:26
These are Millennial Love’s best moments from 2022
32:48
Author Louise O’Neill on redefining boundaries in a post-Me Too world
01:24
Amber Heard was vilified for not being the ‘perfect victim’
26:50
Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan on a toxic political debate
00:52
Dyche surprised by scoreline as Everton win to boost survival hopes
00:41
Declan Rice moves young fan to tears with gesture after West Ham win
00:57
Jackie Stewart breaks through barrier for journalist interview Federer
00:31
‘Let’s keep going’: Arteta urges Arsenal to maintain title fight
00:33
Activists dragged away after throwing red paint at Scottish Parliament
00:26
Hundreds of XR protesters bang drums as they descend on Home Office
00:32
Dolphins seen riding the waves alongside surfers on Sydney beach
00:27
Satellite imagery shows rare total solar eclipse over Oceania
09:54
Watch US artist SYML’s intimate performance in Music Box Session #75
02:48
Meg 2: Jason Statham returns to battle creature of deep in new film
02:28
Eurovision: How the voting works – and what has changed for 2023
01:03
Ray Liotta’s cause of death revealed a year after death aged 67
02:09
Mother ‘can barely move her hands’ after years of gel nails
01:23
Mark Zuckerberg competes in first public jiu-jitsu contest
02:04
Prince Louis’ best moments from his first official royal engagement
00:30
Prince Louis’ tries s’mores on his first royal engagement
00:30
Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners
00:53
‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’
00:57
‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’
00:50
‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09