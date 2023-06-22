Trump calls on Congress to help him wriggle out of federal charges

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Former president Donald Trump called on Congress to investigate the multiple investigations into him on the local, state and federal level in a series of posts on Truth Social.

Mr Trump made the early morning posts the day after the House Judiciary Committee heard testimony from former special counsel John Durham, who investigated the FBI’s probe into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

“Congress will hopefully now look at the ever continuing Witch Hunts and ELECTION INTERFERENCE against me on perfectly legal Boxes, where I have no doubt that information is being secretly “planted” by the scoundrels in charge, the Perfect Phone Calls (Atlanta), the illegal DOJ/Pomerantz/Manhattan D.A. Hoax, where virtually EVERYONE agrees THERE IS NO CASE, and the NYSAG SCAM, where I have proven beyond a doubt that there is no case, but have a hostile Judge who should not be on this case!” he posted.

Mr Trump’s post referred to his recent indictment for allegedly mishandling of documents related to national security. The former president seemed to imply that the classified documents were planted by others. He also railed against the investigation into him by the Fulton County District Attorney into his attempts to overturn the election results in Georgia, wherein he called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to make him the winner of the state’s contest.

He also criticised his indictment led by New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg for charges related to allegedly paying hush money to adult film actress Stormy Daniels and an investigation into him and his business organisations led by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

“My New York State A.G. Case (she ran on “I will get Trump”), which should never have been brought except for ELECTION INTERFERENCE, should rightfully be in the Commercial Division, in front of another Judge, rather than the Trump HATER that refuses to let go of it because he wants to do a number on ‘TRUMP,’” he said. “It is all part of the same Witch Hunt, run out of D.C. by the DOJ, just as they ran the now fully debunked & discredited CROSSFIRE HURRICANE fiasco. Mark Pomerantz “played” in this one also!”

The twice-indicted twice-impeached former president’s calls come after the House of Representatives censured Rep Adam Schiff (D-CA) for allegedly lying about the 2016 Trump campaign and its ties to Russia. Mr Schiff led Mr Trump’s first impeachment trial.