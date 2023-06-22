Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former Texas Representative Will Hurd has launched a long-shot bid for the Republican presidential nomination.

The ex-CIA officer was strongly critical of then-President Donald Trump while serving in the US House before leaving at the end of his final term in January 2021.

The 45-year-old served three terms in the House, becoming the only Black Republican in the chamber in his last two years, the AP noted.

Mr Hurd appeared on CBS Mornings on Thursday, pitching himself as a moderate alternative in the growing field of GOP candidates.

“We need common sense,” he said. “I believe the Republican Party can be the party of the future, not the past.”

In an announcement video, Mr Hurd used similar language to President Joe Biden during his 2020 campaign.

Mr Hurd said the “soul of our country is under attack,” while Mr Biden often used the phrase that the 2020 election was a “battle for the soul of the nation”.

“Our enemies plot, create chaos, and threaten the American Dream. At home, illegal immigration and fentanyl stream into our country. Inflation, still out of control. Crime and homelessness growing in our cities,” Mr Hurd says in the footage. “President Biden can’t solve these problems — or won’t. And if we nominate a lawless, selfish, failed politician like Donald Trump — who lost the House, the Senate, and the White House — we all know Joe Biden will win again.”

In May, Mr Hurd appeared on Meet the Press on NBC, saying that another Biden v Trump election would be “the rematch from hell”.

He referred to himself on Thursday as a “dark horse candidate” and added that the one way to get to the GOP nomination is to “not be afraid of Donald Trump,” but also noting that “we also have to articulate a different vision”.

Apart from Mr Trump, the Republican primary field now also include Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, former United Nations Ambassador and South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, radio host Larry Elder, and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

Mr Hurd has recently made trips to the early primary states Iowa and New Hampshire. He said on Thursday that if he was elected, he wouldn’t pardon Mr Trump in the classified documents case, calling other candidates “insane” for pledging to do so this early in the case proceedings.

The former CIA officer added the documents Mr Trump allegedly mishandles included “information that, if it got into the wrong hands, would lead to a loss of life”.

“And the fact that Donald Trump willingly kept that material, and he wants to be the leader of the free world, is unacceptable to me,” he told CBS. “It spits in the face of the thousands of men and women who, every single day and every single night, put themselves in harm’s way in order to keep us safe.”

As Mr Trump still has a strong base of support in the Republican Party, most of the primary field is currently trying to focus more on criticising Mr Biden than his predecessor.

Mr Hurd looks set to join Mr Christie and Mr Hutchinson among those willing to criticise Mr Trump.

