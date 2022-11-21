✕ Close Donald Trump launches 2024 presidential campaign

After the former president’s account on Twitter was reinstated, Republicans are rejoicing even as Donald Trump has snubbed the social media platform.

US representative from Texas, Troy Nehls, shared the news on Twitter and wrote: “2023 is going to be great. 2024 will be better.”

Paul Gosar, a republican from Arizona also welcomed Mr Trump back to the platform and wrote: “He’s back.”

Donald Trump’s Twitter account was reinstated early on Sunday after being banned for almost two years.

It was after Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk held a survey on the platform earlier on Saturday and announced he would restore Mr Trump’s account after the majority voted in favour.

Shortly after the announcement, Mr Trump’s account reappeared on Twitter along with his previous tweets. It was restored with 0 followers and following 0 accounts, but within minutes the number of followers started rising dramatically into the hundreds of thousands.

Asked about Mr Musk’s public poll, the former president told a crowd that he sees “no reason” to rejoin Twitter as he enjoys his own social network.