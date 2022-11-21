Trump news - live: Twitter silence from Trump after reinstatement by Elon Musk as last post goes viral
Former president says he ‘doesn’t see a reason’ to return to Twitter
Donald Trump launches 2024 presidential campaign
After the former president’s account on Twitter was reinstated, Republicans are rejoicing even as Donald Trump has snubbed the social media platform.
US representative from Texas, Troy Nehls, shared the news on Twitter and wrote: “2023 is going to be great. 2024 will be better.”
Paul Gosar, a republican from Arizona also welcomed Mr Trump back to the platform and wrote: “He’s back.”
Donald Trump’s Twitter account was reinstated early on Sunday after being banned for almost two years.
It was after Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk held a survey on the platform earlier on Saturday and announced he would restore Mr Trump’s account after the majority voted in favour.
Shortly after the announcement, Mr Trump’s account reappeared on Twitter along with his previous tweets. It was restored with 0 followers and following 0 accounts, but within minutes the number of followers started rising dramatically into the hundreds of thousands.
Asked about Mr Musk’s public poll, the former president told a crowd that he sees “no reason” to rejoin Twitter as he enjoys his own social network.
Federal judge strikes down DeSantis-backed ‘Stop WOKE’ law
Governor Ron DeSantis and his Florida Republican allies violated the First Amendment when they passed a law banning certain classroom discussions about race and gender in colleges and universities, a federal judge has ruled.
“The law officially bans professors from expressing disfavored viewpoints in university classrooms while permitting unfettered expression of the opposite viewpoints,” he wrote. “Defendants argue that, under this Act, professors enjoy ‘academic freedom’ so long as they express only those viewpoints of which the State approves. This is positively dystopian.”
Read more in The Independent:
Federal judge strikes down ‘positively dystopian’ Florida law on college campuses
Restrictions on discussions of race and gender amount to unconstitutional discrimination, judge rules
Man gets jail for joining Capitol riot after Tinder date
A Delaware business owner has been sentenced to 30 days of incarceration for storming the U.S. Capitol after seeing the riot erupt on a Tinder date’s television and taking an Uber ride to join the mob’s attack.
On the eve of then-President Donald Trump's ’Stop the Steal’ rally on Jan 6, the man drove from Delaware to northern Virginia to spend the night at the home of a woman whom he had met on the Tinder online dating app. The next day, he decided to take an Uber ride to the Capitol after seeing the riot unfold on TV at his date's home in Alexandria.
Read more in The Independent:
Man gets jail for joining Capitol riot after Tinder date
A Delaware business owner has been sentenced to 30 days of incarceration for storming the U.S. Capitol after seeing the riot erupt on a Tinder date’s television and taking an Uber ride to join the mob’s attack
Mike Pence calls special counsel’s Trump probe ‘very troubling’ and blames lawyers for Mar-a-Lago papers
Mike Pence is continuing his will-he-won’t-he break from Donald Trump, and backing up the president’s explanation for why he had a long list of documents at his Florida residence in defiance of the National Archives — including some that were classified.
At an event in Las Vegas on Friday, Mr Pence told Fox News Digital that the appointment of a special counsel by the Justice Department to determine whether Mr Trump will face charges for this investigation or the probe into January 6 is “very troubling”.
“No one is above the law, but I am not sure it’s against the law to take bad advice from your lawyers,” he told the news outlet.
Read more:
Mike Pence calls special counsel’s Trump probe ‘very troubling’
‘I am not sure it’s against the law to take bad advice from your lawyers’
Trump's growing GOP challengers revive fears of 2016 repeat
The list of wannabe 2024 GOP candidates is growing, and it’s leading some to fear that Donald Trump will easily sweep to victory once again over divided opposition.
No fewer than 10 White House prospects stepped onto the stage in Las Vegas this weekend to pitch their plans to fix the nation — and their party.
Read more in The Independent:
Trump's growing GOP challengers revive fears of 2016 repeat
No fewer than 10 major Republican White House prospects stepped onto the ballroom stage this weekend for the unofficial opening of the next presidential primary season
Trump accuses FBI of falsifying statements
In one of his many recent unhinged rants of late, the ex-president resumed his criticism of the FBI and the Justice Department. It comes as he remains under at least two criminal investigations.
On Saturday, Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social that “Nobody should ever be interviewed by the FBI without making a recording of the interview. The FBI doesn’t want recorded interviews because that way they can make up statements as to what was said - happens all the time.”
It’s an explosive and baseless accusation that comes after the agency previously warned that Mr Trump’s rhetoric and conspiracies launched in response to his prosecution were causing a dangerous environment for federal officers.
Donald Trump lashes out at Maureen Dowd
Donald Trump has unloaded another salvo of attacks aimed at a favourite target of his: Maureen Dowd, the New York Times columnist and author.
On Truth Social, he wrote Sunday: “Maureen Dowd, the super whacko who constantly writes so nastily about me, saying things that if ever said about another person, trouble would ensue. This has been going on for years, even before the Times became a financially failing enterprise. Maureen always wants to be so “juicy,” so why doesn’t she write of her Trump escapes, where she bombed sooo badly - over and over again. “Have you no shame?” I once asked her. She’s a sick & angry person, perhaps mentally disturbed. Give it up, Maureen!”
The post appears to be in response to her latest column, dubbed: “Trump, Macho Macho Victim”.
Pelosi takes subtle dig at Donald Trump in leadership farewell speech
Nancy Pelosi made a subtle anti-reference to Donald Trump during her speech to Congress on Thursday announcing her plans to step down from Democratic leadership.
The rebuke of the former president was potentially missed by the chamber’s Republicans, however, given that most of them skipped her speech altogether.
Read more in The Independent:
Pelosi takes subtle dig at Donald Trump in leadership farewell speech
‘I have enjoyed working with three presidents,’ Pelosi says, naming only George Bush, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden
Trump reacts angrily to special counsel move
Donald Trump and his legal team are furious with the Justice Department’s move to appoint a special counsel to determine whether the ex-president will face criminal charges as a result of two investigations that currently surround his conduct.
Apparently upset that the DoJ did not back down from prosecuting him with his announcement of a 2024 campaign, the ex-president is stepping up his rhetoric against the agency.
“I have been going through this for six years — for six years I have been going through this, and I am not going to go through it anymore,” Mr Trump told Fox News Digital on Friday after the counsel was revealed. “And I hope the Republicans have the courage to fight this.”
Read more:
Trump hoping to use special counsel to ‘muddy waters’, report says
‘This is a disgrace and only happening because I am leading in every poll in both parties,’ former president says
Trump special counsel: What is being investigated and what is the time scale?
Who is Jack Smith, the man appointed by Merrick Garland to determine whether Donald Trump will face federal criminal charges?
The appointment of Mr Smith also comes three days after Mr Trump announced that he would again seek the presidency in 2024.
Here’s what we know about what the special counsel will investigate, with The Independent’s Eric Garcia:
Trump special counsel: What is being investigated and what is the time scale?
Who is Jack Smith? Why did Merrick Garland appoint him? And what is he investigating?
Lauren Boebert condemned for response to Colorado Springs shooting
A conservative Colorado congresswoman faced blowback for her statement of concern in response to the shooting at a gay nightclub in the state when Twitter users accused her of trafficking in the same hate that has been blamed for the attack.
Lauren Boebert tweeted after a shooting overnight at Club Q in Colorado Springs that “the news out of Colorado Springs is absolutely awful. This morning the victims & their families are in my prayers. This lawless violence needs to end and end quickly”.
But her remarks fell on deaf ears.
Read more from John Bowden in The Independent:
Lauren Boebert condemned for response to Colorado Springs shooting
Nightclub was attacked ahead of events in support of Transgender Day of Remembrance
