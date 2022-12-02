✕ Close Mike Pence admits he was ‘angered’ by Trump’s Jan 6 tweet

Donald Trump defended hosting the rapper formerly known as Kanye West at Mar-a-Lago, writing on Truth Social on Thursday that “the story in AP, written by the untalented and very unreliable Jill Colvin, who I unfortunately got to know at the White House, is Fake News”.

“We have very strong security, especially with the extremely talented Secret Service Agents on premises, but when I know someone, as I did Ye, we’re not going to have my guests strip searched, thrown against walls, and otherwise physically beaten. The anonymous sources don’t exist. Stories to the contrary are FAKE NEWS!”

Mr Trump didn’t mention Ye’s latest antisemitic comments on Infowars in which he praised Adolf Hitler and the Nazis.

“I see good things about Hitler,” Ye told host Alex Jones.

Late on Thursday, an appeals court dealt a blow to Mr Trump in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case.