Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Read the explosive Georgia indictment against Trump and his inner circle - PDF in full

Donald Trump was named alongside 18 other defendants in a criminal indictment that alleges the group plotted to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia

Ariana Baio
Wednesday 16 August 2023 11:27
Comments

Trump says Georgia DA might not indict him

Ex-president Donald Trump and 18 other defendants were indicted in Georgia on 41 counts related to their alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election which includes violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

A grand jury in Fulton County Georgia handed down the indictment on Monday, stemming from a years-long investigation by district attorney Fani Willis.

Jurors found Mr Trump along with some of his allies including Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Sidney Powell and Mark Meadows of “knowingly and willfully” joining a conspiracy to “unlawfully change the outcome of the election in favor of Trump” in Georgia.

Each defendant is facing a specific set of charges unique to their alleged involvement.

Read the indictment in full here:

Recommended

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in