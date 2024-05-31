Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump became the first US president to receive a criminal conviction on Thursday, being found guilty on all 34 counts in his hush money trial.

It’s a serious moment in history, but that didn’t stop internet users from finding the humor in it all, with the jokes pouring in on social media fast and furious. One of the many users to troll Trump pointed out that the verdict came exactly seven years after the former commander-in-chief’s infamous “Covfefe” tweet.

The former president will now have to wait until July to find out his sentence after he was convicted of falsifying business records in order to conceal hush money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels in exchange for her silence about an alleged 2006 sexual encounter in the days leading up to the 2016 presidential election.

Trump denied the affair and all the charges against him, telling reporters outside the courtroom that he was a “very innocent man.”

Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter was quick to join in on the trolling, writing o X: “34 is now my favorite number,” while Mean Girls actor Ana Gasteyer joked: “In retrospect I’m glad I decided not to drink every time they said Guilty because I’d never have made it through making dinner.”

Meanwhile, a betting company wrote: “Donald Trump’s biggest mistake was receiving only 34 charges. 81 more and he might’ve stood a chance.”

Another social media user quipped: “Says a lot about the state of America that in just 8 months time they’re going to kick an elderly man out of his house so a convicted felon can live there.”

Others posted hilarious memes and videos, trolling him for Melania Trump’s silence following the verdict and for his comments outside the courtroom.

So without further ado, here’s the best memes, tweets and reactions inspired by Trump’s verdict: