SNL’s Trump hilariously reacts to guilty verdict

Saturday Night Live’s Donald Trump was resurrected after the former president was found guilty in a high-profile hush-money trial.

Many celebrities, including Robert De Niro, are all reacting to the outcome of the case, which saw Trump become the first criminally convicted US president in history.

Now, James Austin Johnson, a known Trump impersonator who made his debut on US sketch show SNL in 2021, has shared an Instagram video reacting to the verdict.

In the clip, which has been widely shared online, Johnson gave a monologue, hilariously delivered in Trump’s meandering style, that eventually referenced the ex-president’s claim the trial was a “disgrace”.

“When you go to a Buca di Beppo, there’s so many wonderful things that are on walls and that there are on the table, frankly, if you look at the pope room, there’s a big head of the pope, and you should be able to play with it, I think, like an action figure or something,” he said.

“You know when you go to a collectible store and they have so much behind glass, you can’t look at any of it? The last time I checked, Buca di Beppo was not a collectible store, so we would like to be able to take the framed photographs down from the men’s room at Buca di Beppo.”

Here, referencing the trial, Johnson as Trump said: “And instead what you have is a very disgraceful judge who has said that you’re not allowed to do that when in fact you should be allowed to do that because they’re fun pictures.

“And the carbonara’s very expensive. And I think carbonara – what is that, like four, five ingredients? Peas, it’s bacon, you know, they give it a different name, Italian name, but it’s bacon. And I think some cheese, maybe a couple eggs. And it sounds like breakfast but it’s a very yummy pasta. But they charge you so much.”

James Austin Johnson as Donald Trump on ‘SNL’ ( NBC )

SNL often mocks Trump, most recently setting its sights on the ex-president over his bizarre attempt to sell Bibles.

One person who is not happy with the guilty verdict is Piers Morgan, who called the trial “ridiculous” and “shameful” hours after the jury came to its decision.

Morgan previously said he believes that Trump being found guilty would “almost guarantee” his victory in the forthcoming election.

After news of the verdict broke, the broadcaster claimed that “Trump’s donation websites are crashing”, adding: “My guess is this verdict will propel him back into the White House.”