Fox News station runs ads for handguns featuring Donald Trump’s likeness

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Fox News station is running ads for the “DT47” handgun in honor of President Donald Trump.

“In honor of Donald Trump’s amazing comeback election victory to become our 47th president, Bond Arms is introducing an impressive new handgun—the Living Legend DT47,” the advertisement narrator said.

“Trump guns commercials are now running on Fox News,” journalist Aaron Rupar wrote in a social media post. A spokesperson for Fox News told The Independent that the commercial aired on a local station.

The so-called “Trump gun” retails for $645.47, a price appearing to be an homage to the 45th and 47th president.

One side of the weapon, written in the president’s signature all-caps style, reads: “LIVING LEGEND,” “I’M BACK,” and “LET’S REUNITE AMERICA.” The date July 13, 2024 is also engraved on this side, recognizing the Butler, Pennsylvania, campaign rally where he was struck by a gunman’s bullet mid-speech.

open image in gallery A local Fox News station is running a commercial for the 'DT47' handgun that boasts the president's likeness ( Bond Arms )

On the other side, the stainless steel handgun features a waving American flag, with “We Are Patriots,” the date of Trump’s inauguration, and “Fight! Fight! Fight!” engraved in the stripes. The lattermost phrase is also a reference to the Butler shooting, where Trump emerged with blood splattered across his face and victoriously threw his fist in the air, telling the crowd: “Fight! Fight! Fight!”

Both sides of the firearm — which boasts a “hand cannon” frame — includes what appears to be an image of Trump’s profile with Bonds Arms’ logo inside of it.

Trump, who is a convicted felon after a jury found him guilty last year of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, is unable to own a firearm. The judge overseeing his case declined to send Trump to prison but preserved the jury’s verdict.

Bond Arms also sells a “Commander in Chief” firearm, which the company touts as “a stunning tribute to the man, the myth, the legend.” The “cyclops” frame handgun goes for $699.

open image in gallery The date July 13, 2024 is engraved on the side of the weapon, recognizing the date of the campaign rally where Trump was struck by a gunman’s bullet mid-speech ( Getty Images )

It’s not immediately clear if Trump is profiting from the sales of the Trump-inspired guns. The Independent has contacted the White House and Bond Arms for more information.

But the president has hawked numerous Trump-branded products, including $399 “Never Surrender” high-top sneakers, the “Fight, Fight, Fight” watch collection, “God Bless The USA” Bibles, and a “Trump for Men” cologne.

In August, a viral photo captured the term-limited president apparently showing off a red hat emblazoned with “4 More Years” to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.