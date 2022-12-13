Trump news – live: Trump fails in key Mar-a-Lago lawsuit as Schiff confirms evidence of Jan 6 criminality
Former president Donald Trump has inserted himself into row over Brittney Griner’s return to US as his own lawsuit is tossed
Trump ‘wasn’t interested’ in Paul Whelan’s case, former White House official says
Donald Trump has failed in his latest effort to thwart the Department of Justice investigation into his retention of government documents at Mar-a-Lago, with a judge he himself appointed dismissing a lawsuit brought by his team.
The news is the latest blow to the former president’s multi-pronged but largely unsuccessful effort to slow down or end the probe, which he claims is a political witchhunt.
Meanwhile, as the January 6 select committee prepares to release its final report next week, Congressman Adam Schiff, a panel member, yesterday confirmed that he and his colleagues on the panel are in agreement that they have “evidence of criminality” – but that while they have agreed on nexst steps, he is not in position to confirm them.
The committee, he says, is mindful that that by only referring certain people, they could create the perception that others are below the threshold of culpability for the violent attack on the US Capitol.
Extremist Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene told a meeting of the New York Young Republicans Club this weekend that “If Steve Bannon and I organized that, we would have won. Not to mention, it would’ve been armed.”
Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Jan 6 comments a ‘slap in the face’ of law enforcement, says White House
The White House issued a furious response to far-right Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, whose remarks to a gala crowd in New York City about January 6 were a “slap in the face” of law enforcement and of the families of victims, according to a statement from the administration.
White House calls Greene’s Jan 6 comments a ‘slap in the face’ of law enforcement
A constellation of far-right influencers mingled with members of Congress in New York City, where Republican attendees were told to brace for ‘total war’
Trump admits he turned down Russia prisoner swap
In the furore following the prisoner swap that saw Brittney Griner returned to the US from Russia, Donald Trump has confirmed that he rejected a proposal to bring home former US Marine Paul Whelan on the same basis.
Andrew Naughtie reports.
Trump admits he turned down prisoner swap to exchange Paul Whelan and Viktor Bout
Imprisoned ex-marine was arrested and detained in Russia on former president’s watch
Fauci: Covid response was hampered by ‘disinformation and political ideology’
Anthony Fauci, who for many Americans became the champion of a science-first approach to tackling the pandemic, is retiring from his position as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases this month.
In a farewell essay, he argued that the US could have had an even more effective response to Covid, were it not for the deep polarisation of American politics and culture at large.
Josh Marcus reports.
Fauci says Covid response hampered by ‘political ideology’ in farewell essay
Public health expert often had to battle Trump administration on basics of pandemic response
Trump was not interested in Paul Whelan’s case, former official says
Former president Donald Trump and his allies have raged against President Joe Biden’s administration after US officials secured the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner from Russian authorities in a prison exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout.
The former president and other Republican officials have derided the exchange, accusing the Biden administration of neglecting the case of Paul Whelan, a former US Marine who has been detained in Russia since 2018 on accusations of espionage, charges that he has denied.
But former White House national security officials under the Trump administration, as well as the brother of Mr Whelan, have said that the former president was not interested in the case when he was in office.
Alex Woodward reports.
Trump was not interested in Paul Whelan’s case, according to former officials
Trump and his allies accused Biden of ignoring the imprisoned Marine after securing Brittney Griner’s release from Russia. But officials and Whelan’s family members say Trump didn’t want to take up his case
Far-right influencers, white nationalists, neo-fascist activists and extremist European figures mingled with Republican members of Congress and allies of Donald Trump at a black-tie event in New York City, where Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested Capitol rioters “would’ve been armed” had she organised the attack.
At the group’s annual gala in Manhattan on 10 December, the president of the New York Young Republicans Club declared “total war” on the political left, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, whose reporters attended the gathering.
In her closing remarks, Ms Greene said of the January 6 attack: “I will tell you something: if Steve Bannon and I organized that, we would have won,” she said. “Not to mention, it would’ve been armed.”
Alex Woodward reports.
White House calls Greene’s Jan 6 comments a ‘slap in the face’ of law enforcement
A constellation of far-right influencers mingled with members of Congress in New York City, where Republican attendees were told to brace for ‘total war’
Enthusiasm for Democrats waned among young voters during midterms
Young voters who have been critical to Democratic successes in recent elections showed signs in November’s midterms that their enthusiasm may be waning. a potential warning sign for a party that will need their strong backing heading into the 2024 presidential race.
Young voters' enthusiasm for Democrats waned during midterms
Young voters who have been critical to Democratic successes in recent elections showed signs in November’s midterms that their enthusiasm may be waning
Trump planning book of private correspondence with celebrities and world leaders, report says
Donald Trump is planning to release a book of his private correspondence with celebrities and world leaders, according to a new report.
The former president’s next book is said to feature reproductions of letters he has written and received over the past few decades, CNN reported.
It’s unclear whether the book will include correspondence from his presidency.
Bevan Hurley reports.
Trump planning to publish book of his correspondence with celebrities and leaders
The book is expected to include former president’s letters with Elton John, Michael Jackson and Princess Diana, CNN reports
RNC chair avoids Trump “blame game” on Fox
Appearing on Fox Business today, RNC chair Ronna McDaniel found herself being asked to opine on whether or not Donald Trump should shoulder any of the blame for his party’s embarrassing midterm elections performance – and like various others in the party whose continued seniority and influence depends on keeping themselves in the ex-president’s good graces, she responded by dancing around the issue:
Schiff: Jan 6 panel still weighing criminal referral strategy
Speaking on Face the Nation yesterday, January 6 committee member Adam Schiff made clear that he and his colleagues have established “evidence of criminality” in the course of their investigation – but in keeping with the tight-lipped nature of the panel’s work so far, he refused to be drawn on what its strategy for referring the culprits to the Department of Justice, if at all, might be.
Watch his remarks below:
Jan 6 committee’s incoming criminal referrals are ‘more than symbolic’, Kinzinger says
US Rep Adam Kinzinger did not indicate whether Trump would be included in a round of criminal referrals to the US Department of Justice from the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot.
“I don’t think criminal referrals are pointless. I think the point on that it’s very clear that the DOJ has to decide to take this up,” he told ABC’s This Week on Sunday.
Mr Kinzinger, one of two Republicans on the committee, said that “the referrals won’t necessarily be something that’s going to wake up DOJ to something they didn’t know before.”
“I do think it will be an important symbolic thing that the committee can do – or even more than symbolic, just [making it] very clear that Congress thinks a crime has been committed here and the DOJ should investigate it,” he said.
