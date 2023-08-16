Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Four indictments, 91 criminal charges, up to 700 years in jail: Trump’s legal woes in numbers

Former president indicted in four criminal cases in less than five months

Gustaf Kilander
Washington, DC
Wednesday 16 August 2023 08:43

Related video: Donald Trump indicted for fourth time

Donald Trump was indicted for the fourth time in less than five months and now faces 91 criminal counts which carry a possible total of more than seven centuries behind bars.

While it’s unlikely that the former president will be sentenced to hundreds of years in prison, the risk of some prison time is very real.

Mr Trump was hit with his latest indictment on Monday night, where a grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, charged him alongside 18 others for scheming to overturn the 2020 election results in the state.

It came just weeks after the twice-impeached president was charged by the office of Special Counsel Jack Smith on the federal level in cases related to attempts to overturn the 2020 election and the January 6 insurrection.

In June, Mr Trump was federally charged with 32 counts for mishandling of classified documents in Florida, with six more counts handed down in early August in a superseding indictment.

Mr Trump’s first indictment was at the state level in late March, when he was charged with 34 counts by the Manhattan District Attorney for making hush money payments to adult actor Stormy Daniels and others ahead of the 2016 election.

Recommended

Here’s a rundown of all the charges Mr Trump faces - and the possible jail time they carry on conviction:

Prosecuting office

Charge

Counts

Maximum prison time per count

Manhattan District Attorney (New York)

Hush money payments

34 - Falsifying business records

Four years

Special Counsel’s Office (Federal)

Mishandling of classified information

32 - Willful retention of national secrets

10 years

Special Counsel’s Office (Federal)

Mishandling of classified information

Six - Obstruction of justice

20 years

Special Counsel’s Office (Federal)

Mishandling of classified information

Two - False statements

Five years

Special Counsel’s Office (Federal)

Efforts to overturn 2020 election

Two - Obstructing an official proceeding

20 years

Special Counsel’s Office (Federal)

Efforts to overturn 2020 election

One - Conspiracy against the right to vote

10 years

Special Counsel’s Office (Federal)

Efforts to overturn 2020 election

One - Defrauding the United States

Five years

Fulton County District Attorney (Georgia)

Efforts to overturn 2020 election in Georgia

One - Violating the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO)

20 years

Fulton County District Attorney (Georgia)

Efforts to overturn 2020 election in Georgia

Three - Soliciting violation of oath by a public officer

Three years

Fulton County District Attorney (Georgia)

Efforts to overturn 2020 election in Georgia

One - Conspiring to commit impersonating a public officer

Two and a half years

Fulton County District Attorney (Georgia)

Efforts to overturn 2020 election in Georgia

Two - Conspiring to commit forgery in the first degree

Seven and a half years

Fulton County District Attorney (Georgia)

Efforts to overturn 2020 election in Georgia

Two - Consiring to commit false statements and writing

Two and a half years

Fulton County District Attorney (Georgia)

Efforts to overturn 2020 election in Georgia

One - Conspiring to commit filing false documents

Five years

Fulton County District Attorney (Georgia)

Efforts to overturn 2020 election in Georgia

One - Filing false documents

10 years

Fulton County District Attorney (Georgia)

Efforts to overturn 2020 election in Georgia

Two - False statements and writings

Five years

TOTAL

91 COUNTS

717.5 YEARS

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in