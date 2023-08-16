Four indictments, 91 criminal charges, up to 700 years in jail: Trump’s legal woes in numbers
Former president indicted in four criminal cases in less than five months
Donald Trump was indicted for the fourth time in less than five months and now faces 91 criminal counts which carry a possible total of more than seven centuries behind bars.
While it’s unlikely that the former president will be sentenced to hundreds of years in prison, the risk of some prison time is very real.
Mr Trump was hit with his latest indictment on Monday night, where a grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, charged him alongside 18 others for scheming to overturn the 2020 election results in the state.
It came just weeks after the twice-impeached president was charged by the office of Special Counsel Jack Smith on the federal level in cases related to attempts to overturn the 2020 election and the January 6 insurrection.
In June, Mr Trump was federally charged with 32 counts for mishandling of classified documents in Florida, with six more counts handed down in early August in a superseding indictment.
Mr Trump’s first indictment was at the state level in late March, when he was charged with 34 counts by the Manhattan District Attorney for making hush money payments to adult actor Stormy Daniels and others ahead of the 2016 election.
Here’s a rundown of all the charges Mr Trump faces - and the possible jail time they carry on conviction:
Prosecuting office
Charge
Counts
Maximum prison time per count
Manhattan District Attorney (New York)
Hush money payments
34 - Falsifying business records
Four years
Special Counsel’s Office (Federal)
Mishandling of classified information
32 - Willful retention of national secrets
10 years
Special Counsel’s Office (Federal)
Mishandling of classified information
Six - Obstruction of justice
20 years
Special Counsel’s Office (Federal)
Mishandling of classified information
Two - False statements
Five years
Special Counsel’s Office (Federal)
Efforts to overturn 2020 election
Two - Obstructing an official proceeding
20 years
Special Counsel’s Office (Federal)
Efforts to overturn 2020 election
One - Conspiracy against the right to vote
10 years
Special Counsel’s Office (Federal)
Efforts to overturn 2020 election
One - Defrauding the United States
Five years
Fulton County District Attorney (Georgia)
Efforts to overturn 2020 election in Georgia
One - Violating the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO)
20 years
Fulton County District Attorney (Georgia)
Efforts to overturn 2020 election in Georgia
Three - Soliciting violation of oath by a public officer
Three years
Fulton County District Attorney (Georgia)
Efforts to overturn 2020 election in Georgia
One - Conspiring to commit impersonating a public officer
Two and a half years
Fulton County District Attorney (Georgia)
Efforts to overturn 2020 election in Georgia
Two - Conspiring to commit forgery in the first degree
Seven and a half years
Fulton County District Attorney (Georgia)
Efforts to overturn 2020 election in Georgia
Two - Consiring to commit false statements and writing
Two and a half years
Fulton County District Attorney (Georgia)
Efforts to overturn 2020 election in Georgia
One - Conspiring to commit filing false documents
Five years
Fulton County District Attorney (Georgia)
Efforts to overturn 2020 election in Georgia
One - Filing false documents
10 years
Fulton County District Attorney (Georgia)
Efforts to overturn 2020 election in Georgia
Two - False statements and writings
Five years
TOTAL
91 COUNTS
717.5 YEARS