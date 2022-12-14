✕ Close Trump compares January 6th riot to Black Lives Matter protests

January 6 select committee Chair Bennie Thompson told reporters the panel’s final meeting will take place early next week and the release of its final report will be on 21 December.

Donald Trump is ramping up his efforts to delegitimise its findings, falsely claiming once again that Nancy Pelosi was responsible for the Capitol’s vulnerability on the day and even suggesting in an interview Democrats “wanted” the violent insurrection to happen.

It has also emerged that an intelligence analyst tried to prevent the storming of the Capitol after stumbling across the plot online some 16 days before the attack. A report says the Department of Homeland Security did not act on the information.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s latest effort to thwart the Department of Justice investigation into his retention of the classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago has failed, with a judge he himself appointed dismissing a lawsuit brought by his team.

The House oversight committee has now asked the National Archives to investigate a storage unit where more classified items were found, as well as other Trump properties.