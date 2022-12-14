Trump news – live: Intel analyst warned of Jan 6 attack after stumbling across plot online, report says
Former president appears alarmed by advancing criminal investigations into him and his associates
Trump compares January 6th riot to Black Lives Matter protests
January 6 select committee Chair Bennie Thompson told reporters the panel’s final meeting will take place early next week and the release of its final report will be on 21 December.
Donald Trump is ramping up his efforts to delegitimise its findings, falsely claiming once again that Nancy Pelosi was responsible for the Capitol’s vulnerability on the day and even suggesting in an interview Democrats “wanted” the violent insurrection to happen.
It has also emerged that an intelligence analyst tried to prevent the storming of the Capitol after stumbling across the plot online some 16 days before the attack. A report says the Department of Homeland Security did not act on the information.
Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s latest effort to thwart the Department of Justice investigation into his retention of the classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago has failed, with a judge he himself appointed dismissing a lawsuit brought by his team.
The House oversight committee has now asked the National Archives to investigate a storage unit where more classified items were found, as well as other Trump properties.
Lawmakers slam timing of arrest of FTX boss
US lawmakers from both parties have slammed the timing of the arrest of FTX boss Sam Bankman-Fried, who was set to testify before Congress.
The 30-year-old was arrested in The Bahamas on Monday night after criminal charges were filed against him.
Trump planning to publish book of his private correspondence, report says
Donald Trump is planning to release a book of his private correspondence with celebrities and world leaders, according to a new report.
The former president’s next book is said to feature reproductions of letters he has written and received over the past few decades, CNN reported.
It’s unclear whether the book will include correspondence from his presidency.
Bevan Hurley reports.
Trump suggests Democrats ‘wanted’ January 6 riot
Donald Trump has suggested that Democrats “wanted” the January 6 riot to happen, ahead of the select committee ruling on possible criminal referrals.
Mr Trump appeared on One America News, saying that the committee is “looking at everything other than two things. They don’t want to know about Nancy Pelosi turning down 10,000 soldiers because she didn’t look like the look”.
That claim has previously been found to be false.
Gustaf Kilander has the story.
Hutchinson says Trump worst choice for GOP in 2024
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is considering running for president, on Tuesday called a third Donald Trump White House bid the “worst scenario” for Republicans and said his call for terminating parts of the Constitution hurts the country.
In an interview with The Associated Press, Hutchinson said he planned to make a decision early next year on whether to seek the Republican presidential nomination.
GOP congressman texted Meadows calling for Trump to declare martial law
Donald Trump’s White House chief of staff Mark Meadows handed hundreds of text messages to the House select committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol, fuelled by the former president’s baseless narrative that the 2020 election was “stolen” from or “rigged” against him.
A trove of messages that Mr Meadows was ordered to provide the committee include links to far-right websites with dubious legal theories and support for antidemocratic power grabs, according to messages obtained by Talking Points Memo.
In one message, Republican congressman Ralph Norman urges Mr Meadows to tell then-President Trump to embrace : declare martial law.
Alex Woodward reports.
Evangelicals may be turning away from Trump
Richard Hall writes:
Since the heady days of Donald Trump’s first presidential campaign, Caleb Campbell’s congregation has been split in two. The pastor of an evangelical church in the northern suburbs of Phoenix, Arizona, he has watched his flock both energised and repulsed by the real estate tycoon’s political rise.
“When Trump would come to town, we had members of our congregation inside the building for the rally and some outside the building protesting,” he tells The Independent. “I was naive. I remember thinking that obviously people see right through this. I was shocked to discover that most people really earnestly supported not only his policies, but also his cruel and dehumanising rhetoric.”
North Carolina AG to weigh charges in Meadows voter fraud case
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation said it has submitted to state prosecutors the findings of its voter fraud probe into Mark Meadows, the former White House chief of staff to President Donald Trump, who was simultaneously registered to vote in North Carolina and two other states earlier this year.
Watch: Mitch McConnell hits out at Trump’s midterm picks and GOP ‘candidate quality’
Laura Ingraham makes wild claims of ‘pup kink’ in military
Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham on Monday accused two members of the US military of engaging in animal-themed sexual kink activity while in uniform, based off claims she acknowledged were unverified and came from a seemingly random Twitter thread.
Josh Marcus reports on the wild claims.
Elaine Chao says she won’t respond to Trump’s racist attack on her
Former Trump administration Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao has said she won’t respond to the racist name-calling the former president engaged in during a rant aimed at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Graig Graziosi reports.
