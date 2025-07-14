Despite Trump saying there are no more Epstein files, Lara Trump says he will release more Epstein files
The Trump administration has claimed there is no Epstein client list and that no other documents will be released. Now the President’s daughter-in-law is insisting otherwise
Donald Trump’s daughter in law Lara Trump has claimed that his administration will “probably” release more documents about Jeffrey Epstein, despite his repeated statements to the contrary.
In an interview with right-wing broadcaster Benny Johnson on Monday, Lara Trump — who is married to Trump’s son Eric — said that the President wanted to “set things right” and would release more documents sooner rather than later.
Her statement contradicted the Trump administration’s announcement last week there is actually no “Epstein client list” and that no further disclosures are “appropriate or warranted”, as well as Trump’s own pleading with his supporters to drop the subject.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments