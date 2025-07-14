Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Despite Trump saying there are no more Epstein files, Lara Trump says he will release more Epstein files

The Trump administration has claimed there is no Epstein client list and that no other documents will be released. Now the President’s daughter-in-law is insisting otherwise

Io Dodds
in San Francisco
Monday 14 July 2025 21:14 BST
Comments
Lara Trump defends her father in law's handling of the Epstein controversy in an interview with Benny Johnson on Monday July 14, 2025
Lara Trump defends her father in law's handling of the Epstein controversy in an interview with Benny Johnson on Monday July 14, 2025 (Benny Johnson via X)

Donald Trump’s daughter in law Lara Trump has claimed that his administration will “probably” release more documents about Jeffrey Epstein, despite his repeated statements to the contrary.

In an interview with right-wing broadcaster Benny Johnson on Monday, Lara Trump — who is married to Trump’s son Eric — said that the President wanted to “set things right” and would release more documents sooner rather than later.

Her statement contradicted the Trump administration’s announcement last week there is actually no “Epstein client list” and that no further disclosures are “appropriate or warranted”, as well as Trump’s own pleading with his supporters to drop the subject.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

