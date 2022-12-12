Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump is planning to release a book of his private correspondence with celebrities and world leaders, according to a new report.

The former president’s next book is said to feature reproductions of letters he has written and received over the past few decades, CNN reported.

It’s unclear whether the book will include correspondence from his presidency.

Mr Trump famously described exchanging “love letters” with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un between 2018 and 2020 during diplomatic efforts to denuclearise the Korean peninsula.

Mr Trump is the focus of a special counsel investigation for taking classified files from the White House to Mar-a-Lago at the end of his presidency.

Sources told CNN the book is expected to include Mr Trump’s letters with Sir Elton John, Michael Jackson and Princess Diana.

In 2019, the New York Times revealed the contents of a letter John sent to Mr Trump declining to play at his presidential inauguration.

“I have given it at lot of thought, and as a British National I don’t feel that it’s appropriate for me to play at the inauguration of an American President. Please accept my apologies,” the 75-year-old John wrote.

The rejection would likely have wounded Mr Trump’s pride, the Times noted, as John had performed at his third wedding to Melania Trump in 2005.

Donald Trump will publish a book of his private correspondence over the years (Associated Press)

In a 1997 interview with Howard Stern, Mr Trump boasted of exchanging letters with the late Princess Diana.

Mr Trump claimed he “could have” had sex with Princess Diana in the interview, which was unearthed during the 2016 presidential campaign.

He told Stern that Princess Diana had “wrote me a really nice letter” a few months before she died thanking him for an unspecified favour.

Mr Trump reportedly sent more than two dozen letters to the North Korean leader, some of which were obtained by journalist Bob Woodward.

Woodward released transcripts of two of the letters in October 2022.

In December, Mr Trump released a book titled Our Journey Together featuring 300 photographs from his presidency with captions reportedly personally written by the former president.

A second post-presidency Trump book is due to be released by Winning Team Publishing on Wednesday, CNN reported.

The publishing company, set up by Donald Trump Jr and former Trump campaign official Sergio Gor, did not immediately respond to a request for more information.