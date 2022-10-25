Donald Trump praised Kim Jong-Un and showed off “love letters” exchanged between the pair during an interview with legendary journalist Bob Woodward.

The discussion has been shared as part of a new audiobook published by the famous Washington Post reporter.

“Nobody else has them, but I want you to treat them with respect,” Mr Trump says on the recording.

“And don’t say I gave them to you, okay?”

Mr Woodward, who helped break the Watergate story in the 1970s, is releasing an audiobook featuring eight hours of his interviews with Mr Trump on 25 October.

