Trump news – live: Judge declines request to hold Trump team in contempt over Mar-a-Lago classified documents
The latest on the former president’s legal woes
Is Trump Next? Some Believe DA Could File New Charges After Trump Org Success
A judge has denied a request from prosecutors with the US Department of Justice to hold Donald Trump’s team in contempt of court for not fully complying with a subpoena to return all of the government documents he is accused of illegally keeping after leaving the White House.
The former president’s lawyers claimed in federal court that he has fulfilled subpoena requests to provide papers in his personal possession, while prosecutors say searches carried out on the former president’s behalf have not been satisfactory.
The judge instead urged the two sides to resolve the dispute themselves.
Meanwhile, the House select committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol is reportedly considering criminal referrals for at least four of Trump’s associates: former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, lawyer John Eastman, former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark.
The panel is convening on 11 December to determine referrals to the Justice Department. A final report from the committee is due later this month.
ICYMI: Trump lashes out at ‘Jewish leaders’ for ‘lack of loyalty’ to him
Posting a link to an article in The Gateway Pundit by far-right activist Wayne Allyn Root, who defended Trump from the outrage sparked by his dinner at Mar-a-Lago with antisemitic rapper Kanye West and white nationalist Nick Fuentes, the former president thanked the author by reviving his antisemitic remarks that Jewish people are insufficiently loyal to him over his foreign policy decisions.
“Jewish Leaders forgot that I was the best, by far, President for Israel,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “They should be ashamed of themselves. This lack of loyalty to their greatest friends and allies is why large numbers in Congress, and so many others, have stopped giving support to Israel.”
Trump lashes out at ‘Jewish leaders’ for ‘lack of loyalty’ to him
Former president posted article defending his dinner with anti-semitic rapper Kanye West
Roger Stone claims he’s a ‘different man’ as Elon Musk welcomes him back to Twitter
Infamous Republican political consultant and Donald Trump ally Roger Stone is distancing himself from old tweets after Elon Musk reinstated his Twitter account.
In a tweet on Wednesday, Mr Stone thanked the Twitter owner for removing a block that stemmed from a 2017 incident during which the Trump loyalist had threatened CNN hosts.
“I am gratified for the reinstatement of my account on Twitter and am grateful to Elon Musk for his commitment to fairness and free speech,” the self-proclaimed “dirty trickster” wrote. “God bless America and thank you, Jesus.”
Roger Stone claims he’s a ‘different man’ as Elon Musk welcomes him back to Twitter
Right-wing political operative was banned for threatening news anchors
ICYMI: Republican senators turn on Trump over his attack on the Constitution: ‘He goes from MAGA to RINO’
Republican Senators sought to distance themselves from former president Donald Trump’s remarks calling for laws to be terminated so that he could be reinstated as president.
“Kind of at a loss for words,” Senator John Cornyn of Texas told The Independent.
Senator Lindsey Graham also said he understood Mr Trump’s anger but told The Independent his remarks about terminating the Constitution or laws was “very inappropriate.”
“He’s frustrated because of the, you know, bias in the media and Democrats controlling Twitter and Russia, joke of investigation,” he said. “But the statement was inappropriate and I’m glad to see him clarify.”
Eric Garcia reports:
Republican senators have finally found a reason to turn on Trump
“I don’t think there was an escape clause to not defend the Constitution,” Senator Roy Blunt tells The Independent.
Evangelicals may be turning away from Trump, but Christian nationalism isn’t going anywhere
Since the heady days of Donald Trump’s first presidential campaign, Caleb Campbell’s congregation has been split in two. The pastor of an evangelical church in the northern suburbs of Phoenix, Arizona, he has watched his flock both energised and repulsed by the real estate tycoon’s political rise.
“When Trump would come to town, we had members of our congregation inside the building for the rally and some outside the building protesting,” he tells The Independent. “I was naive. I remember thinking that obviously people see right through this. I was shocked to discover that most people really earnestly supported not only his policies, but also his cruel and dehumanising rhetoric.”
Evangelical support for Trump was crucial to his 2016 presidential victory and has remained stubbornly high despite his consistent proximity to scandal. Pastor Campbell, who grew up as a John McCain Republican, was not one of those supporters. He has spent much of his time since that first victory trying to guide his fellow evangelicals away from Trump and the MAGA movement, often to little avail.
Now, six years later, he believes cracks are beginning to show.
“I think what we’re seeing is people who were speaking out against it quietly four years ago are now saying the quiet part out loud,” he says.
The Independent’s Richard Hall reports:
Evangelicals may be turning away from Trump, but Christian nationalism is on the rise
Pastor Caleb Campbell spoke out against Trump, now he is warning evengelicals away from Christian nationalism. Richard Hall reports
White House officials say they will ‘keep trying' to return Paul Whelan to US
Days after securing the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner from Russian custody, US officials said they are “still negotiating” for the release of former US Marine Paul Whelan, who has been imprisoned in Russia since 2018.
National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said President Joe Biden’s administration made a “very serious, specific proposal” for Mr Whelan and Ms Griner together, but “it just didn’t land anywhere ... with the Russians,” he told ABC’s This Week on 11 December, three days after Ms Griner returned to US soil.
“As we progressed through this summer and into the fall ... it was clear that they were treating Paul very separately, very distinctly because of these sham espionage charges they levied against him,” he added. Mr Whelan was accused of espionage and sentenced to 16 years in prison in 2020.
White House officials will ‘keep trying’ to bring Paul Whelan home
After Russia turned down a ‘very serious’ proposal, US officials say Joe Biden’s administration is committed to securing former Marine’s release
Adam Schiff: Justice Department will ‘make use of the evidence’ from House select committee
Democratic US Rep Adam Schiff told CBS Face the Nation on Sunday that the US Department of Justice will “make use of the evidence” from the House select committee’s investigation into the Capitol attack, as the panel prepares to make criminal referrals to federal prosecutors.
Any referral to the agency would include “evidence of criminality”.
“If we do make referrals, we want to be very careful about how we do them,” he said. “But I think we’re all certainly in agreement that there is evidence of criminality here and we want to make sure that the Justice Department is aware of that.”
He said federal prosecutors will be able to “make use of the evidence that we prefer to present in our report to further their investigations”.
“And I think it makes an important statement, not a political one, but a statement about the evidence of an attack on the institutions of our democracy and the peaceful transfer of power, that Congress examining an attack on itself is willing to report criminality,” he added.
Donald Trump Jr accuses Biden of refusing to free Paul Whelan because he didn’t ‘check off enough woke boxes'
Donald Trump Jr has suggested President Joe Biden’s administration didn’t free former US Marine Paul Whelan from Russian custody because he didn’t “check off enough ‘woke’ boxes, probably”.
“We didn’t get back the American hero. We got Brittney Griner, who hates America, because she checks off a bunch of boxes,” he said. “There’s a level of arrogance that probably Brittney Griner had going into Russia thinking she should get away from these things. Because in America, as a female, celebrity, minority, lesbian – she probably felt and probably could actually be above the law.”
His father’s administration, meanwhile, has been accused of being uninterested in securing Mr Whelan’s release.
He has been imprisoned since 2018 on espionage charges. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison in 2020.
His brother David Whelan told MSNBC on Saturday that the former president was not “prepared to” or “interested in” working toward his brother’s release.
“I think the first two years, partly I think the Trump administration was not prepared to or not interested in working on wrongful detention cases,” he said.
Former Trump-era White House national security adviser Fiona Hill also said her former boss “wasn’t especially interested in engaging in that swap for also Paul Whelan.
“He was not particularly interested in Paul’s case in the way that one would have thought he would be,” she told CBS Face the Nation on Sunday.
Former US attorney believes Justice Department charges could ‘happen in a month'
Former US attorney Preet Bharara said he believes the US Department of Justice is “on a path” to charge Trump.
He told NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday that the counsel team investigating criminal cases involving the former president includes “very seasoned prosecutors” picked for the job in part to determine whether the cases can be tried in court.
“I don’t think they would’ve left their former positions, both in government and private practice, unless there was a serious possibility” the Justice Department was looking at prosecuting, he said.
He said he believes charges could “happen in a month.”
Mr Bharar also said the forthcoming referrals from the House select committee are “largely symbolic” and that the Justice Department won’t be pushed to “act more quickly or aggressively”.
“I think they want to make a statement for themselves. I think it had no impact on the Justice Department whatsoever,” he said.
Final committee report to be published 21 December
US Rep Adam Kinzinger – one of two Republicans on the House select committee investigating the events leading up to and surrounding the attack on the US Capitol – said the committee is “in the process” of determining what the release of a final report will look like when it is due on 21 December.
“What you will see with this report and everything included is a full picture,” he told ABC’s This Week on Sunday.
“I think we were able to paint a very good picture over the summer with the hearings ... obviously we were limited on time,” he added.
The full report will fold in more context and fill in “a lot of areas that weren’t discussed in great detail,” he said.
The committee is meeting on Sunday to discuss criminal referrals of witnesses to the US Department of Justice.
Senate Republican rejects Trump as Republican Party leader
Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy, among Republican senators who voted to convict Trump during his second impeachment, told CNN on Sunday that he rejects “the premise that he’s the leader of the Republican Party” and suggested that the GOP should consider a new nominee in 2024.
“The Republican Party does not have a president in office right now,” he said. “It does not have anybody who’s obviously not my leader.”
He said that a “right of center party which thinks that smaller government, that individual responsibility, that free markets is more likely to bring prosperity to a family and prosperity to our country” should guide the party, “then we win.”
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies