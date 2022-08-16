Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump joined most mainstream political observers on Tuesday and declared Wyoming representative Liz Cheney’s Republican primary race a “big deal.”

The former president said the contest, in which Ms Cheney faces off against opponent Harriet Hageman, is a “referendum” on the US Capitol riots on January 6, and Ms Cheney’s attempts to investigate them as vice-chair of the January 6 select committee in Congress.

“If Liz Cheney loses tonight, the Fake News Media will do everything within their power to play it down and pretend that it was not a referendum on the Unselects. That it was no big deal,” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social on Tuesday. “Actually, it would be a very big deal, one of the biggest!”

The polls in the Wyoming race close at 9pm ET on Tuesday, and survey data shows Ms Cheney facing a massive defeat, potentially losing by as much as 20 per cent.

Ms Cheney’s GOP colleagues in the House haven’t exactly been rooting for her either.

“I don’t think that she’s going to win,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told Fox News on Tuesday. “I think it’s going to be a referendum on the January 6 Committee.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.