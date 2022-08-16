Liz Cheney news – live: GOP rep, Palin and Murkowski to learn their fate as Trump gloats
Primary voters hit the polls on Tuesday in Wyoming and Alaska
Voters will decide the fates of two high-profile Republicans on Tuesday as primary elections occur in Alaska and Wyoming, two of the reddest states in the country.
In Wyoming, the vice chair of the House select committee investigating January 6, Liz Cheney, faces an effort by Donald Trump to punish her for disloyalty in the form of Harriet Hageman, her former staffer and current top rival.
Ms Cheney is deep underwater in the polls, and could lose tomorrow by more than 20 points by most indications. However, she has one trick up her sleeve: Democrats, who are rallying behind her in an attempt to block another 2020 electon conspiracist from office. Wyoming has closed primaries, but voters can change their registration on the day of voting.
Meanwhile in Alaska, the state’s former governor and right-wing provocateur Sarah Palin is seeking to make a political comeback after resigning her previous office under a cloud of ethics investigations. She trailed a fellow Republican, as well as one Democrat in the race, in a poll measuring her support levels last month. Alaska has ranked-choice voting, meaning that the candidates will have to contend with both Democratic and Republican voters deciding the outcome.
Political fates of Cheney and Murkowski in question solely for standing up to Trump, writes NYT editorial board
On Monday night, the New York Times Editorial Board published an op-ed that shone a light on two Republicans, Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, both of whom are facing primary challenges on Tuesday as they square up against opponents backed by former President Donald Trump.
“Indeed, their political fates are in question solely because they stood up to Mr. Trump when it would have been much safer and politically expedient not to,” writes the board.
Read the full editorial board piece here.
Trump gloats over Liz Cheney loss before primary polls even open: ‘You’re fired’
As polls indicate a heavy defeat is on the horizon for Liz Cheney in Wyoming, former president Donald Trump took a dig at the Republican representative and used his trademark phrase – “You’re fired” – to attack her.
Voters will decide the fate of the high-profile Republican on Tuesday as primary elections occur in Wyoming, one of the reddest states in the country.
“This is your chance to send a message to the RINOs (Republican in Name Only) and the fake news media, the radical left lunatics, that we have unfortunately too many in our country, and you’re going to elect Harriet, and you’re going to tell warmonger Liz Cheney – so bad, so negative – Liz, you’re fired,” Mr Trump told viewers at a tele-rally for Harriet Hageman on Monday.
Read the full report from my colleague Maroosha Muzaffar:
Trump gloats over Liz Cheney loss before primary polls even open: ‘You’re fired’
Trump called Liz Cheney a ‘warmonger’ who is ‘so bad, so negative’
Speculation grows whether a loss for Cheney could set up a presidential run in 2024
Speculation about whether Rep Liz Cheney, an avid anti-Trump Republican whose spectre has been raised in recent months through the televised Jan 6 hearings - where she sits as the vice chair on the House committee - could make a run for the nation’s highest office in 2024.
CBS’s Robert Costa, the network’s chief election and campaign correspondent, had this to say last night about the impact of the anti-Trump Republican’s potential loss in Wyoming and what it could mean for a presidential bid:
“This is a moment that’s a reckoning for the Republican Party,” Mr Costa began. “Her political future is on the line. She faces a crucible politically.”
“But it could set her up, if she loses, for something that doesn’t usually happen to a candidate when they’re defeated in a House race, which is a national run, a presidential run.”
“She has a lot of money in the bank ... she’s raised over $13m at least, and that leaves her in a position with a national fundraising base and national support from the anti-Trump wing of the Republican party.”
“Would it be enough to win the nomination? Who knows at this point. It’d be an uphill climb there as well. But that’s the kind of thing she’s looking at.”
Watch the full clip below:
Peter Navarro claims he has ‘circumstantial evidence’ that Cheney will try and steal election absentee ballots
Peter Navarro, a former White House aide in the Trump administration and a top trade advisor, claimed during an appearance on Monday night ahead of Wyoming’s primary that he believes he has “circumstantial evidence” that shows that Liz Cheney will try and “steal” the election in her state through what he describes as fraudulent absentee ballots.
“It would be ironic if Liz Cheney were found guilty tomorrow of trying to steal that election but here’s the evidence and I think there’s a pretty good circumstantial evidence,” said Mr Navarro, who has been ordered to stand trial on criminal contempt of Congress charges after he refused to cooperate with the 6 January committee, which Ms Cheney is the vice chair of.
Mr Navarro then proceeded to showcase mailers that were sent by the Cheney campaign in Wyoming in recent weeks, which detail how to request an absentee ballot.
At no point in the form does it ask for anyone to vote for Ms Cheney, though the Wyoming Secretary of State did caution the Cheney campaign against using “official election” language on campaign literature after the mailers were sent out.
FBI and Homeland Security release joint warning of potential violent extremist attacks
Two US federal agencies are warning of the potential for more attacks inspired by the anger of Donald Trump’s fans in response to the FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago.
The FBI and Department of Homeland Security jointly issued a memo to officials in both agencies warning that the likelihood of domestic extremist attacks on US soil has risen dramatically since last Monday’s raid. The former president is being investigated for illegal retention of classified materials.
John Bowden reports.
Agencies warn of potential violent extremist attacks in response to Trump raid
Dire warning comes after attack on Ohio FBI headquarters
Voters shouldn’t decide abortion access issue, says West Virginia governor
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice scoffed Monday at a suggestion by Democratic lawmakers to let voters decide whether abortion should continue to be allowed in the state.
The Republican governor said the state’s abortion law falls under the scrutiny of the Legislature and the attorney general.
During a legislative special session initiated by Justice last month, majority Republicans failed to pass legislation criminalizing abortion.
WVa governor: Voters shouldn't decide abortion access issue
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has rejected a suggestion by Democrats to let voters decide whether abortion should continue to be allowed in the state
Ex-Indiana AG joins GOP race for Walorski seat
Former Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill, whose time in office was marred by allegations that he drunkenly groped four women during a party, filed Monday to seek the Republican nomination to replace US Rep Jackie Walorski following her death in a highway crash.
Ex-Indiana attorney general joins GOP race for Walorski seat
Former Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill, whose time in office was marred by allegations that he drunkenly groped four women during a party, is seeking the Republican nomination to replace U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski following her death in a highway crash
Joe Biden is planning his reelection campaign
One question that has cropped up, again and again, this election season revolves around someone who isn’t even running: Joe Biden.
Will the 79-year-old Biden run again in 2024? The answer appears to be yes, despite very embarrassing comments suggesting the opposite from prominent congressional Democrats like Sean Patrick Maloney and Jerrold Nadler.
The Independent’s Eric Garcia looks at the latest reporting on Joe Biden’s plans for his next political campaign, which is reportedly set to kick off right after the midterms.
Biden expected to announce re-election campaign shortly after midterms
The president is reportedly hoping to deny former president Donald Trump another term.
Liz Cheney and Lisa Murkowski: Two Trump foes with wildly different fortunes
Two women who have stood up against Donald Trump while the vast majority of their party still bends the knee are facing primary challenges on Tuesday. They are likely to see wildly different outcomes.
Liz Cheney is running in Wyoming, one of the reddest states in the country, against Harriet Hageman, who is poised (according to polling) to beat the incumbent congresswoman by as many as 20 points or more.
In Alaska, meanwhile, a popular Lisa Murkowski is poised to coast to another victory in November, putting her back in the US Senate for six years.
Let’s take a look at why these two politicians are on such divergent paths despite their similarities:
Cheney and Murkowski: Trump critics facing divergent futures
Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Wyoming congresswoman Liz Cheney hail from their states’ most prominent Republican families
Murkowski faces more than a dozen challengers in Alaska
Sen Lisa Murkowski is heading in to a gauntlet of primary challengers on Tuesday as voters will decide if she is to be re-nominated to the US Senate. Alaska has a ranked-choice voting system, meaning she will likely face three of her top rivals in November.
Ms Murkowski is a vocal critic of Donald Trump, a rarity in her party, and thus faces a Trump-backed challenger in the form of Kelly Tshibaka, as well as 17 other eager would-be senators.
She is strongly favoured to win reelection, however, due to her continued popularity in the state and the sheer number of competitors who will make it hard for Ms Tshibaka or others to stand out.
Read more in The Independent:
What to watch: Cheney in trouble while Palin eyes comeback
Elections in Wyoming and Alaska on Tuesday could relaunch the political career of a former Republican star and effectively end the career of another
