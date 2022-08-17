Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Lincoln Project has spelled out the defeat of representative Liz Cheney in the primary election in Wyoming as the death of the Republican Party.

“Tonight, the nation marks the end of the Republican Party,” said the anti-Donald Trump group, which has antagonised the former president and his supporters through several viral videos, in a statement on Tuesday.

“What remains shares the name and branding of the traditional GOP, but is in fact an authoritarian nationalist cult dedicated only to Donald Trump,” it added.

On Tuesday, Ms Cheney suffered an overwhelming defeat in the hands of Harriet Hageman in the primary race for the Republican nomination for Wyoming’s at-large district.

The Wyoming Republican is the most high-profile and outspoken critic of Mr Trump in the GOP and is also the vice chairperson of the Jan 6 House committee probing the former president’s role in last year’s Capitol riot.

Ms Hageman had been endorsed by the former president and her nomination comes in the state where Mr Trump had fetched his biggest victory in the 2020 election.

“Liz Cheney stood up to the lawless, reckless attack on our nation led by Donald Trump and millions of Americans saw leadership that transcended ideological boundaries,” the group said in its statement.

“For standing up to Donald Trump and working to hold accountable those responsible for his violent insurrection, Liz Cheney risked and lost her political career as a Republican,” it added.

The Lincoln Project also described Ms Cheney as “a dedicated public servant driven by principle” and said there was “no wonder today’s GOP hates her”.

“She remains an essential leader of the pro-democracy forces in the United States today and we encourage her to continue to engage in the fight to save our Republic and protect our democracy”.

The Lincoln Project describes itself as a pro-democracy organisation dedicated to the preservation, protection and defense of democracy.

The group has earlier attempted to draw attention to the danger posed to the GOP should they continue to pander to pro-Trump policies after the former US president won office in 2016.

Conceding defeat on Tuesday, Ms Cheney said her fight to keep Mr Trump out of the White House will continue.

“History has shown us over and over again how poisonous lies destroy free nations,” she said.

“I will do whatever it takes to ensure that Donald Trump is never anywhere near the Oval Office and I mean it. I love my country more.”