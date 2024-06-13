Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump threatened to fire his speechwriter in Apprentice-style as he discussed the merits of artificial intelligence (AI), and claimed to have previously used a computer-generated speech.

The former president told Logan Paul that he had once had a speech rewritten in 15 seconds by an AI program, which he described as “super duper”.

Trump made the remarks during a new interview with the social media personality and professional wrestler, during which the pair discussed aliens, Drake and Kendrick Lamar, Elon Musk, chicken nuggets, and cereal, among other things.

Asked about AI, the former president said: “What it does is so crazy now, it can also be really used for good, I mean, things can happen.

“I had a speech rewritten by AI out there. One of the top people, he said: ‘Oh, you’re going to make a speech? He goes ‘click, click, click’ and like 15 seconds later he shows me my speech that’s written so beautifully.

“I said, I’m going to use this.”

Asked what he had said afterward to his speechwriter, Trump replied, “I said, ‘you’re fired’!” – his catchphrase on the popular reality show The Apprentice, in which he selected a business partner from a group of contestants.

The clip was shared on social media by the Biden-Harris campaign. “Trump claims his speeches are written by AI,” the campaign wrote.

Other users were quick to jump in to poke fun at the clip. “That would be my excuse too if I said this:” one user wrote, posting the script of a previous Trump speech in which the former president had puzzled over whether it was better to be electrocuted or eaten by a shark.