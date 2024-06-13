Trump weighs in on Drake vs Kendrick beef in Logan Paul podcast interview

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Donald Trump was asked for his take on the beef between rappers Kendrick Lamar and Drake during his Thursday (13 June) appearance on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast.

The highly-publicized podcast episode began with questions about his felony convictions and why he is running again before moving on to a wide variety of topics from the upcoming debate on CNN to aliens, Taylor Swift and the feud between Lamar and Drake.

Lamar and Drake have made headlines with their feud, which saw the pair launch personal attacks against each other. In the midst of it all, a drive-by shooting occurred outside Drake’s residence.

During a quickfire round of questions in the Impaulsive interview, Trump was asked whether Lamar or Drake had won the rap beef.

The ex-president’s take? “I don’t know,” he told YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul and his co-host Mike Majlak.

The long-running back-and-forth between the two rappers was recently broken down by Tom Hanks’s son, Chet, who shared his explanation to his father on social media.

open image in gallery From left: Donald Trump, Drake and Kendrick Lamar ( Impaulsive/X;Getty Images )

Last month, Seth Rogen argued that Drake lost the beef with Lamar the moment he started rapping “defensively”.

Elsewhere in the Impaulsive interview, Trump shared a surprising answer regarding the existence of UFOs.

While the former president said he doesn’t personally believe in UFOs, he acknowledged the growing contingent of people in and outside of government who believe aliens exist might have a point.

Trump described meeting with military pilots who had strange encounters with unidentified anomalous phenomena, as the government refers to them.

“I met with pilots, like beautiful — Tom Cruise but taller — handsome perfect, people. ‘Sir, there was something there that was round in form and going like four times faster than my super jet fighter plane,’” Trump recalled being told. “And I looked at these guys and they really mean it.”

“Am I a believer? No,” Trump continued. “Probably I can’t say I am. But I have met with people that are serious people that say there’s some really strange things that they see flying around out there.”

The former president then joked that he’s more unconcerned about “illegal aliens,” a derogatory name for undocumented migrants, than space aliens.