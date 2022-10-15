Trump news – live: DoJ asks court to toss Mar-a-Lago special master order as Trump ignores Jan 6 subpoena
Latest developments in former president’s ongoing legal woes
January 6 select committee unanimously votes to subpoena former President Donald Trump
Donald Trump has sent a livid letter to the members of the 6 January select committee after it issued a subpoena demanding that he testify.
Reacting furiously to yesterday’s hearing, Mr Trump slammed the nine-member panel as a “sham committee” after it voted unanimously to subpoena him. The letter takes a similar tone, mocking the committee’s supposedly low TV ratings and complaining that it did not investigate Mr Trump’s unsubstantiated claims of massive election fraud (which it restates at length).
However, the letter does not acknowledge the subpoena, or give any indication as to whether he will comply with it.
In her opening remarks at the hearing, committee co-chair Liz Cheney suggested Mr Trump will be held responsible for the events surrounding and leading up to the attack on 6 January 2021 at the US Capitol, noting that he was the “central cause” and that “none of this would have happened without him”.
Meanwhile, the Department of Justice has asked the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn a Trump-appointed judge’s order barring the use of non-classified documents seized during the search of Mar-a-Lago.
In 4-page letter Trump refuses to say if he’ll testify before Jan 6 panel
Donald Trump’s response to the House January 6 select committee’s authorisation of a subpoena compelling the ex-president to produce documents and give evidence does not say whether he would comply with the committee’s demands.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
Trump releases four-page letter response to Jan 6 committee subpoena vote
The lengthy rant repeats a litany of lies and conspiracy theories but does not address whether Mr Trump would comply with a select committee subpoena
Maggie Haberman reacts to clips of Trump attacking her professionalism
New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman showed no signs of personal injury when confronted with clips of former President Donald Trump attacking her credentials.
Johanna Chisholm reports.
Maggie Haberman reacts to clips of Trump attacking her as a ‘third-rate reporter’
‘He wants the New York Times to approve of him,’ Haberman says
Roger Stone: ‘F*** the voting. Let’s get right to the violence’
Right-wing operative Roger Stone called for violence and suggested Donald Trump should prematurely declare victory before the results of the 2020 presidential election, according to video evidence aired by the House select committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol fueled by those same claims.
Alex Woodward watched the January 6 committee hearing on Thursday.
Jan 6 panel shares damning video of Roger Stone as committee reveals links to attack
GOP operative was connected to Oath Keepers and Proud Boys as he signalled likelihood of violence in election aftermath
After another bombshell Jan 6 hearing, Trump will now be forced to testify
The House 6 January select committee on Thursday voted to issue a subpoena demanding testimony from the man whose actions have been at the centre of the nine-member panel’s investigation over the last year: former president Donald Trump.
Committee members unanimously approved a motion to subpoena the twice-impeached ex-president at the end of the panel’s ninth investigative hearing, likely the final such public session before the November midterm election.
The select committee’s chairman, Representative Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, called Mr Trump “the one person at the centre of the story of what happened on January 6” and said the panel needs to hear from him in a way that goes “beyond” the fact-finding it has engaged in over the past year.
Andrew Feinberg and Eric Garcia report for The Independent from Capitol Hill.
Trump will now be forced to testify after bombshell Jan 6 hearing
‘He is required to answer to those millions of Americans who votes he wanted to throw out as part of his scheme to remain in power and whatever is underway to ensure this accountability under law’
‘Gonna punch him out and go to jail’
A new video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at the time of the Capitol riots last year has been revealed in which she can be heard saying that if Donald Trump had entered the building, she would “punch him out” even if it means “going to jail”.
Shweta Sharma reports on what was caught in the dramatic and tense footage taken during the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.
Jan 6 video shows Pelosi saying she will ‘punch’ Trump if he reaches Capitol
Never-before-seen before footage shows dramatic and tense scene during Capitol riots
Might Trump obey Jan 6 subpoena under one condition?
Donald Trump has reportedly been telling his aides that he may obey the subpoena issued by the Jan 6 House select committee, provided a specific demand is met...
Alisha Rahaman Sarkar reports.
Trump may obey Jan 6 subpoena but only if his testimony is carried live, report says
Trump faces risk of perjury charges if he agrees to testify
Trump subpoena: ‘He is required to answer’
Justice cannot only apply to the ex-president’s ‘foot soldiers’, Wyoming Rep Liz Cheney insists as January 6 committee votest to subpoena Donald Trump.
Trump subpoenaed by Jan 6 committee
Justice cannot only apply to the ex-president’s ‘foot soldiers’, Liz Cheney insists
Video shows Pelosi calling for support in midst of Capitol riot
New footage of Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer huddling with members of the House and Senate amid the January 6 attack was played by the House select committee investigating the attack on Thursday.
In the footage, Ms Pelosi is heard on the phone with Virginia’s Governor Ralph Northam and securing the aid of hundreds of police and National Guard troops as backup.
“Governor, I don’t know if you’ve been approached about the Virginia National Guard,” the House speaker was seen telling Mr Northam on her cell phone.
As Ms Pelosi was making calls for backup, rioters in the Capitol were yelling “bring her out” in reference to the House speaker, according to a video montage produced by CNN.
John Bowden has the story.
Shocking new video shows Pelosi calling for help as rioters yelled ‘bring her out’
Pelosi and Schumer contacted regional leaders to coordinate police response while Trump watched Fox News
Trump slams ‘sham’ Jan 6 panel
Donald Trump took to Truth Social to slam the January 6 House panel as a ‘sham committee’ after it voted to subpoena the former president to testify before it.
The former president attacked the nine-member committee after they demanded that he appears before it for questioning over the 2021 insurrection they have been probing for the last year.
Graeme Massie reports on Mr Trump’s response.
Trump slams ‘sham committee’ as January 6 panel subpoenas him to testify
Former president posted video to Truth Social attacking the work of the panel
5 takeaways from the return of the January 6 committee
On Thursday, members of the House select committee investigating January 6 returned to the US Capitol and met for their first meeting in several weeks, taking both historic action as well as laying out more damning testimony.
The hearing ended with the members voting to subpoena Mr Trump himself, after declaring that their fact-finding abilities were limited without the testimony of the president under oath.
It’s an escalation of the panel’s pressure at a time when the former president is already besieged by a number of legal investigations.
Here are five key moments from today’s committee meeting:
Five takeaways from the return of the January 6 committee
Committee takes action to demand testimony from Trump while revealing more shocking evidence and footage
