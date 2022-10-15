✕ Close January 6 select committee unanimously votes to subpoena former President Donald Trump

Donald Trump has sent a livid letter to the members of the 6 January select committee after it issued a subpoena demanding that he testify.

Reacting furiously to yesterday’s hearing, Mr Trump slammed the nine-member panel as a “sham committee” after it voted unanimously to subpoena him. The letter takes a similar tone, mocking the committee’s supposedly low TV ratings and complaining that it did not investigate Mr Trump’s unsubstantiated claims of massive election fraud (which it restates at length).

However, the letter does not acknowledge the subpoena, or give any indication as to whether he will comply with it.

In her opening remarks at the hearing, committee co-chair Liz Cheney suggested Mr Trump will be held responsible for the events surrounding and leading up to the attack on 6 January 2021 at the US Capitol, noting that he was the “central cause” and that “none of this would have happened without him”.

Meanwhile, the Department of Justice has asked the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn a Trump-appointed judge’s order barring the use of non-classified documents seized during the search of Mar-a-Lago.