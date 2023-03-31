Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald and Melania Trump stepped out in their Mar-a-Lago, Florida, estate as MAGA supporters surrounded the former president’s home in response to his indictment.

Local media reported that police were stationed outside the front gate of Mar-a-Lago a few hours before the former president was indicted by a New York grand jury.

A few dozen people also reportedly showed up to offer support to Mr Trump, waving Trump and MAGA flags.

The crowd played the song “God Bless the USA”, CNN reported.

Mr Trump is the first former president in US history to face criminal charges after the Manhattan grand jury investigating his role in a hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels voted to indict him.

He was indicted on charges of falsifying business records stemming from payments he made to Ms Daniels to prevent her from revealing an affair he had with her before the 2016 election.

Meanwhile, it was reported that the former president called key allies on Capitol Hill to shore up support before his indictment – including members of House GOP leadership and lawmakers.

It was reported that Mr Trump told his allies that he plans to fight the charges.

“This is literally legal voodoo, this is political persecution, this is a combination of political hatred and selective prosecution on steroids,” Republican senator Lindsey Graham said on Fox News.

He added: “Give the president some money to fight this bulls**t.”

Meanwhile, Alvin Bragg said in a statement on Thursday that his office has been in touch with Mr Trump’s attorneys over the former president’s surrender.

“This evening we contacted Mr Trump’s attorney to coordinate his surrender to the Manhattan DA’s Office for arraignment on a Supreme Court indictment, which remains under seal. Guidance will be provided when the arraignment date is selected,” Mr Bragg said.

“For the first time in our country’s history, a president (current or former) of the United States has been indicted. I take no pride in issuing this statement and wish to also remind everyone of the presumption of innocence; as provided by the due process clause,” Michael Cohen said in a statement reported by Maggie Haberman of The New York Times.