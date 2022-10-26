Trump news - live: Hope Hicks meets with Jan 6 panel as Trump hits out at Bob Woodward for sharing recordings
Former president’s one-time closest White House adviser meeting with select committee today
Liz Cheney says Donald Trump won’t be able to turn Jan 6 testimony into a ‘circus’
Hope Hicks, one of Donald Trump’s closest sides is meeting with the January 6 select committee today, NBC News reports. She had a number of roles in the Trump campaign and White House, leaving the administration a week after the Capitol riot.
Mr Trump was officially subpoenaed by the January 6 select committee last week. He has been asked to sit for “one or more days of deposition testimony” around 14 November.
Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s business, the Trump Organization, faces a criminal trial in New York that began on Monday. It centres around allegations that it helped executives avoid income taxes on their compensation. The trial is part of the same case that has ensnared the organization’s CFO, longtime Trump associate Allen Weisselberg.
Mr Trump has railed against the trial on his Truth Social platform, calling it a “highly partisan Democrat Witch Hunt” against him. The former president has also hit out at journalist Bob Woodward saying he had “no right” to release recordings of their conversations together during his presidency, now collated in an audio book.
Trump calls for Supreme Court ‘leaker’ to be jailed
Donald Trump suggested that the person who leaked a draft of the US Supreme Court opinion to overturn Roe v Wade, as well as the journalists who published it, should be sent to prison.
The former president suggested that publishers should be threatened with the possibility of being raped in prison in an effort to draw out the “leaker”.
“When this person realises that he is going to be the bride of a prisoner very shortly, he will say, ‘I very much would like to tell you exactly who that leaker is,’” Trump said.
Trump calls for Supreme Court ‘leaker’ to be jailed for sharing Roe v Wade draft
Pelosi: Trump not ‘man enough’ to show up for Jan 6 deposition
Donald Trump is “not man enough” to obey a subpoena from Congress compelling him to testify to a special committee investigating his role in the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol, Nancy Pelosi has suggested.
Last Friday, the select committee announced that it had issued the subpoena to Mr Trump, giving him until 4 November to submit a wide range of documents, while also requesting he appears for testimony later that month.
“I don’t think he’s man enough to show up,” Ms Pelosi said in an interview with MSNBC.
Donald Trump not ‘man enough’ to show up for Jan 6 deposition, Nancy Pelosi says
In a rare attack on Trump, Bob Woodward calls him ‘an unparalleled danger'
Longtime Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward, who made his career during coverage of the Watergate scandal, has made critical comments about former President Donald Trump, calling him “an unparallelled danger”.
Mr Woodward made the remark in an op-ed for The Washington Post.
Bob Woodward makes rare barbed attacked on Trump: ‘An unparalleled danger’
‘He did not know what to do. Trump was overwhelmed by the job’
Trump pressed Blake Masters to keep pushing ‘big lie’, documentary reveals
A clip from new Tucker Carlson documentary on Arizona GOP Senate candidate Blake Masters’ campaign shows former President Donald Trump urging Mr Masters to more forcefully peddle the myth that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.
Abe Asher reports.
Trump pressed Arizona GOP Senate candidate to push ‘big lie’, documentary reveals
In a call, former president urges Blake Masters to be more like Arizona GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake
Juror says ‘no chance in hell’ she can be unbiased against Trump Organization
As jury selection begins in the Manhattan tax fraud trial of Donald Trump’s real estate company, multiple potential jurors have had to be dismissed because they hate the former president so much. One potential candidate told reporters there’s “no chance in hell” she could be unbiased in the case against the Trump Organization.
“He’s guilty in my mind whatever the case is — anything he does, anything his corporation does,” one potential juror, identifying herself only as a 34-year-old ad executive named Adrienne, told Insider.
Josh Marcus reports.
Dismissed juror says ‘no way in hell’ she can be unbiased in Trump tax trial
Jury selection underway in landmark Trump Organization tax trial
Cheney predicts Trump would ‘shatter’ GOP into two parties if he is 2024 nominee
Liz Cheney has a dire outlook for the GOP if Donald Trump were to run for president and win the party’s nomination in 2024.
The conservative Wyoming congresswoman says the divides in her party are too deep to endure another run by the ex-president. Speaking on Meet the Press this past Sunday, she warned that they would be stressed to their breaking points should he do so.
John Bowden reports.
Liz Cheney predicts Trump would ‘shatter’ GOP into two parties if he is 2024 nominee
Wyoming congresswoman has floated running for president herself
Analysis: Trump will be most worried by Ron DeSantis’s display of Maga-filled meanness
Andrew Buncombe writes about how Florida’s governor shows he has bigger political ambitions.
The person most worried by DeSantis’s display will be Trump | Analysis
Florida governor shows he has bigger political ambitions, writes Andrew Buncombe
Penn State under fire after blaming students for violence around Proud Boys founder’s cancelled event
Pennsylvania State University is under fire for chastising students over violence that occurred during protests of a planned campus event featuring Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes, which was later cancelled.
Some observers suggested right-wing demonstrators bore more responsibility for the clashes, which included a fist fight and a crowd of bystanders being sprayed with chemicals.
Josh Marcus reports.
Penn State under fire over handling of cancelled event featuring Proud Boys founder
Students protested event throughout October
Bob Woodward had ‘no right’ to release recordings, says Trump
Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Tuesday lunchtime to complain about veteran journalist Bob Woodward’s recent release of his recorded conversations with the former president.
Trump says Bob Woodward had ‘no right’ to release recordings of their conversations
Despite anger at release of tapes, former president says they are better than Woodward’s book
Bannon says entire Fauci family will ‘become the hunted’ after midterms
Steve Bannon, a former advisor to Donald Trump, has claimed Anthony Fauci and his entire family will “become the hunted” after the US midterm elections.
“On 8 November, when we destroy the Democratic party as a national political institution and really end the regime, the hunted become the hunters,” Bannon said on his War Room podcast over the weekend.
He then appeared to direct a threat at Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser.
“The whole Fauci family is going to be welcome to the investigations. The entire family.”
Steve Bannon says Dr Fauci’s entire family will ‘become the hunted’ after midterms
