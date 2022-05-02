Trump news –live: Ex-president revives false Obama spying claims, amid new book revelations
Follow for live updates
‘I’m a more honest man than you’: Trump ends Piers Morgan interview
Donald Trump’s disgraced former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, is being sued by the Department of Justice for $3m he owes in penalties having failed to report foreign financial interests for several years.
Mr Manafort was sentenced to jail in 2019 after being found guilty of various offences including bank fraud, money laundering and illegal lobbying. The charges emerged from Robert Mueller’s investigation into the Trump campaign’s interactions with Russian agents and interests.
Meanwhile, Mr Trump has finally posted on his Truth Social app after months of silence. “I’M BACK! #COVFEFE,” he wrote, alongside a photo of the ex-president on the phone at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.
Despite the hopes of various right-wing Republicans, Mr Trump has insisted that he would not return to Twitter even if Elon Musk reinstated his account. In fact, he has said that he doesn’t view the social platforms as rivals.
Bob Woodward claims generals, Pentagon officials ‘apoplectic’ about Trump’s mental state
During a live recording of the Skullduggery podcast, famed journalist Bob Woodward said General Mark Milley and other Pentagon officials were ‘apoplectic’ about former President Donald Trump and his mental state.
“General Milley and people in the Pentagon were not just disturbed, [they] were apoplectic about it, and apoplectic about Trump and his mental state,” he said.
Watch the clip below.
ICYMI: Republican Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert had to be separated during argument, report says
Representatives Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene may seem like an ideal extreme-right tag team, but reports from sources close to the lawmakers claim there may be bad blood between the two.
Despite their similarly MAGA-focused rhetoric, Ms Boebert reportedly can’t stand being lumped in with Ms Greene and the two allegedly had to be seperated during an argument earlier this year.
Gustaf Kilander has more in the report below.
Marjorie Greene and Lauren Boebert had to be separated during argument, report says
‘We were not designed to be an extreme outrage machine,’ former Trump chief of staff says of freedom caucus
Trump puts out rambling statement about Obama team
Former president Donald Trump revived his bizarre theory that the Obama administration spied on his presidential campaign in 2016. Using the name “Obamagate,” Mr Trump baselessly claims that there was an organised effort by the former president to “overturn the 2016 Presidential Election” by spying on him.
Read the statement below:
Analysis: Why Republicans want Madison Cawthorn gone for good
In his dispatch for today’s edition of The Independent’s Inside Washington newsletter, Eric Garcia takes a look at the deepening troubles of Madison Cawthorn – the extreme North Carolina Republican whose party colleagues in the House of Representatives seem keener than ever to get rid of.
Mr Cawthorn has claimed that “RINOs” – Republicans in name only – are conducting a smear campaign against him.
Read more in the analysis below.
Republicans are hellbent on kicking Madison Cawthorn out for good
The rate at which dirt on Cawthorn is coming out is shocking. It looks like he’s made enemies in all the wrong places
Bill Barr tells Newsmax Trump shouldn’t be 2024 nominee
Former president Donald Trump’s one-time attorney general Bill Barr told far-right broadcaster Newsmax that he does not think his former boss should be the Republicans’ 2024 presidential nominee.
Mr Barr made the comments while speaking with another former Trump official, Sean Spicer.
Watch the clip below:
ICYMI: Jan 6 committee member on McCarthy’s communications with Trump
Speaking on MSNBC last night, Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren of the 6 January committee discussed the implications of the recently released audio recordings of Kevin McCarthy discussing Donald Trump’s role in the Capitol riot.
Ms Lofgren confirmed that the committee will be sending another letter asking Mr McCarthy for his testimony, which he has so far refused to give – and noted that the private conversations released are “not that different” from what the GOP leader said in public immediately after the insurrection.
Watch the clip below.
Nebraska Trump rally canceled due to weather
A rally for former president Donald Trump was cancelled due to weather, according to a local broadcaster.
KETV reports that the rally, scheduled for Friday night, has been rescheduled for Sunday.
“Thank you to all who waited in line for our Save America Rally tonight in Greenwood, Nebraska. Because of severe weather, including the possibility of 60 mph+ wind, hailstorms, and maybe even tornadoes, I will not be coming to Nebraska tonight, but rather, weather permitting, will be there this Sunday night, May 1st,” Mr Trump said in an email on Friday. “The most important thing is to keep you safe, and that cannot be done with such a terrible forecast. Thank you to Charles W. Herbster and his wonderful staff for working so professionally with us. See you on Sunday!”
Newly released texts show Sean Hannity complaining about ‘lunatics’ hurting Trump’s cause
Text exchanges between Sean Hannity and former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows between election day and Joe Biden’s inauguration show the Fox News host growing exasperated that MAGA “lunatics” were pushing for former president Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 election.
“You fighting is fine. The fing (sic) lunatics is NOT fine. They are NOT helping him. I’m fed up with those people,” Mr Hannity wrote in one text to Mr Meadows, who said he was “fighting like crazy.”
Read more in Bevan Hurley’s report below.
Newly released texts show Sean Hannity complaining about ‘lunatics’ hurting Trump
‘I’m fed up with those people,’ Sean Hannity texted to Trump chief of staff
Madison Cawthorn accuses ‘establishment’ of targeting him as video with staffer becomes latest embarrassment
Republican Congressman Madison Cawthorn has accused establishment Republicans of targeting him with a “drip campaign” to erode his re-election chances.
A video that emerged in which a male colleague places his hand on Mr Cawthorn’s crotch made waves on social media this week, and a Politico story focused on images of Mr Cawthorn wearing women’s lingerie at a party.
He claims “RINOs” – Republicans in name only – are trying to smear him.
Graig Graziosi has more in the report below.
Madison Cawthorn accuses ‘establishment’ of targeting him with scandal stories
The congressman has been the subject of numerous scandals over the last week
Former Republican Idaho state lawmaker found guilty of raping intern
A former Republican lawmaker from Idaho has been found guilty of raping an intern.
Aaron von Ehlinger, 39, a former Idaho state representative, was convicted on Friday of raping a 19-year-old legislative intern. During the trial, the intern left the witness stand as she was testifying, saying she “can’t do this.”
He is expected to be sentenced on 28 July.
Gustaf Kilander has more in his report below.
Former Republican Idaho state lawmaker found guilty of raping intern
A former Republican Idaho state lawmaker has been found guilty of raping an intern.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies