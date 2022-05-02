✕ Close ‘I’m a more honest man than you’: Trump ends Piers Morgan interview

Donald Trump’s disgraced former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, is being sued by the Department of Justice for $3m he owes in penalties having failed to report foreign financial interests for several years.

Mr Manafort was sentenced to jail in 2019 after being found guilty of various offences including bank fraud, money laundering and illegal lobbying. The charges emerged from Robert Mueller’s investigation into the Trump campaign’s interactions with Russian agents and interests.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump has finally posted on his Truth Social app after months of silence. “I’M BACK! #COVFEFE,” he wrote, alongside a photo of the ex-president on the phone at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

Despite the hopes of various right-wing Republicans, Mr Trump has insisted that he would not return to Twitter even if Elon Musk reinstated his account. In fact, he has said that he doesn’t view the social platforms as rivals.