Donald Trump held a joint rally in Nebraska on Sunday alongside Charles Herbster, the gubernatorial candidate accused of sexual misconduct by at least seven women.

Mr Trump called the allegations against Mr Herbster “malicious”. “He’s been badly maligned and it’s a shame. That’s why I came out here.” He added: “It would have been easy for me to say: ‘I am not gonna come.’”

Meanwhile, Fox News host Mark Levin has come to the defence of the former president and said that the Democratic party has waged a “war against Donald Trump.”

Mr Levin said that the Democrats in Congress had abused their powers and collaborated with media to take down Mr Trump as they viewed him as a threat for 2024 elections.

And it has been reported that Elon Musk is “dismayed” that former president Trump is still barred from Twitter.

According to sources quoted in a Wall Street Journal report, the Tesla owner — who recently had an offer to buy Twitter for $44bn accepted by the company’s board — is not happy that the former president remains banned from the social media platform.