Trump news –live: Ex-president defends Nebraska candidate accused of sexual misconduct
‘I’m a more honest man than you’: Trump ends Piers Morgan interview
Donald Trump held a joint rally in Nebraska on Sunday alongside Charles Herbster, the gubernatorial candidate accused of sexual misconduct by at least seven women.
Mr Trump called the allegations against Mr Herbster “malicious”. “He’s been badly maligned and it’s a shame. That’s why I came out here.” He added: “It would have been easy for me to say: ‘I am not gonna come.’”
Meanwhile, Fox News host Mark Levin has come to the defence of the former president and said that the Democratic party has waged a “war against Donald Trump.”
Mr Levin said that the Democrats in Congress had abused their powers and collaborated with media to take down Mr Trump as they viewed him as a threat for 2024 elections.
And it has been reported that Elon Musk is “dismayed” that former president Trump is still barred from Twitter.
According to sources quoted in a Wall Street Journal report, the Tesla owner — who recently had an offer to buy Twitter for $44bn accepted by the company’s board — is not happy that the former president remains banned from the social media platform.
Ohio Senate candidate sees surge in donations after Trump endorsement
After former president Donald Trump’s endorsement, the Ohio Senate candidate JD Vance — who had been trailing in the polls and was short of campaign money — has seen a huge surge in donations and support.
“I see the desperation there these last few months,” Matt Cox, a former Republican operative who was an early adviser to Mr Mandel before a falling-out, was quoted as saying by the New York Times. “I think his strategy was: All right, Trump won Ohio by eight points twice. All I have to do to become the nominee is to become the most like Trump.”
Trump's bid to shape GOP faces test with voters in May races
Donald Trump has, so far, only endorsed those who corroborate his false claims of election fraud.
Now voters across a dozen states are set to decide primary elections this month that will determine the people and priorities leading the GOP into the fall midterms and beyond.
ICYMI: Georgia grand jury convenes soon to investigate Trump’s push to overturn election
Prosecutors in Fulton County, Georgia will on Monday begin the process of choosing a special grand jury to investigate whether former president Donald Trump or any of his allies broke state election laws while trying to pressure officials to throw out President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory.
Trump mocked after accidentally switching his endorsement for Ohio candidate during rally speech
Former president Donald Trump appeared to have confused the names of Republican candidates that he has endorsed for the upcoming primaries that are scheduled to be held for several states this month.
At a “Save America” rally in Ohio on Sunday, Mr Trump said: “You know, we’ve endorsed Dr Oz. We’ve endorsed—J.P., right? JD Mandel, and he’s doing great. They’re all doing good.”
Fox News host accuses Democrats of waging 'war against Donald Trump'
Fox News host Mark Levin attacked the Democratic party on Sunday and said that they have waged a “war against Donald Trump.”
Mr Levin said that the Democrats in Congress had abused their powers and collaborated with media to take down Mr Trump as they viewed him as a threat for 2024 elections.
He attacked the prosecutors who had targeted the Trump Organization for alleged fraud and said that it is “nothing more than a front politburo-type committee set up by Nancy Pelosi loaded with the most radical leftist Democrats you can imagine and two of the worst never-Trumper reprobates that you can imagine. There’s not a single lawyer on that committee’s staff, not a single representative on the committee’s staff to raise any objections to what that committee is doing. It is very Stalinist in its makeup.”
The host also accused the “so-called January 6 committee” of violating the Constitution and said that the committee was a “farce.”“Congress has two responsibilities — one, to legislate, two, to appropriate. They have no authority whatsoever to conduct ‘criminal investigations’. That’s a separation of powers issue. That’s what the executive branch does,” he said. “The whole thing is a horrific set-up. It’s absolutely un-American.”
Elon Musk 'dismayed' Trump still barred from Twitter, report says
Elon Musk is said to be “dismayed” that former president Donald Trump is still barred from Twitter.
According to sources quoted in a Wall Street Journal report, the Tesla owner — who recently had an offer to buy Twitter for $44bn accepted by the company’s board — the tech mogul is not happy that the former president remains banned from the social media platform.
Since Twitter announced the buyout had been agreed, a string of banned far-right influencers have tried to rejoin the platform — but their accounts were quickly taken down again.
Donald Trump has, meanwhile, said that he won’t be returning to Twitter.
He said in an interview with Fox News that “I hope Elon buys Twitter because he’ll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on TRUTH,” — referring to Trump’s own social media platform Truth Social, the launch of which has been beset with technical problems.“The bottom line is, no, I am not going back to Twitter,” Mr Trump added.
Trump defends Nebraska gubernatorial candidate who has been accused of sexual misconduct
Dismissing recent sexual misconduct allegations against Charles Herbster, former president Donald Trump defended the Nebraska gubernatorial candidate and said that the allegations against him were “malicious”.
Mr Trump said on Sunday: “He’s been badly maligned and it’s a shame. That’s why I came out here.” He added: “It would have been easy for me to say: ‘I am not gonna come.’
“I defend my people when I know they are good.”
The former president’s defence of Mr Herbster came just days after it was reported that seven women — including Republican state senator Julie Slama — had accused him of groping them at political events or beauty pageants. One woman has also accused Mr Herbster of forcibly kissing her.
Mr Herbster has denied these allegations.
President Biden mocks Donald Trump at White House Correspondent’s dinner
Joe Biden mocked the former president Donald Trump during the White House Correspondent’s dinner over the weekend and said “just imagine if my predecessor came to this dinner this year. Now that would really have been a real coup.”
Mr Trump shunned the event during his years at the White House and the annual dinner was cancelled during the pandemic.
On Saturday, Mr Biden joked: “I am really excited to be here tonight with the only group of Americans with a lower approval rating than I have.”
The president also joked about the anti-Biden “Let’s Go Brandon” slogan and said: “Republicans seem to support one fella, some guy named Brandon. He’s having a really good year. I am happy for him.”
Bob Woodward claims generals, Pentagon officials ‘apoplectic’ about Trump’s mental state
During a live recording of the Skullduggery podcast, famed journalist Bob Woodward said General Mark Milley and other Pentagon officials were ‘apoplectic’ about former President Donald Trump and his mental state.
“General Milley and people in the Pentagon were not just disturbed, [they] were apoplectic about it, and apoplectic about Trump and his mental state,” he said.
Watch the clip below.
ICYMI: Republican Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert had to be separated during argument, report says
Representatives Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene may seem like an ideal extreme-right tag team, but reports from sources close to the lawmakers claim there may be bad blood between the two.
Despite their similarly MAGA-focused rhetoric, Ms Boebert reportedly can’t stand being lumped in with Ms Greene and the two allegedly had to be seperated during an argument earlier this year.
Gustaf Kilander has more in the report below.
Marjorie Greene and Lauren Boebert had to be separated during argument, report says
‘We were not designed to be an extreme outrage machine,’ former Trump chief of staff says of freedom caucus
