Trump appears to forget where he is at North Carolina rally

Donald Trump appeared to forget where he was during a rally in North Carolina over the weekend.

Trump was speaking to supporters in Kinston on Sunday when he started praising David McCormick as “one of the best [Republicans] of all right here.”

The only problem? McCormick is running for Senate — in Pennsylvania.

“We have great Republicans running and you have one of the best of all right here, David McCormick, you know that?” Trump said. “Where’s David, is he around some place? You know he just left, he’s a great guy.”

That gaffe wasn’t the only memorable moment from Trump’s campaign trail over the last few days.

On Friday, Trump appeared to emulate performing a “sex act” on a microphone stand during a Wisconsin campaign rally after experiencing technical difficulties.

Trump was complaining about the microphone and told the crowd the stand was too low: “I came in today, I said, and, you know, this is after four of these things I’ve been in all fairness. I mean, I’m a human being, right? I come in, and here’s the problem.”

He then grabbed the microphone stand and made gestures with his hand and mouth before saying: “Way too low.”

The former president will appear again in North Carolina on Monday, with Election Day just hours away.

A new poll from The New York Times/Siena College, released just 48 hours before Election Day, shows Kamala Harris has now overtaken Trump in four critical swing states, including North Carolina.

In North Carolina, the only swing state Trump won over President Joe Biden in 2020, Harris is ahead by 2 points. In Wisconsin, Harris leads Trump 49 to 47. In Georgia, she’s ahead by just one point.

The vice president has a slightly larger lead on the former president in Nevada, at 49 to 46.

The poll also found that Trump is ahead in just one swing state, Arizona, where he earned 49 percent to Harris’s 45 percent.