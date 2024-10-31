Trump goes on bizarre rant about water in talk about Hurricane Helene

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Donald Trump made more eyebrow-raising comments about the nature of Hurricane Helene at a recent campaign rally.

Trump was at Rocky Mount, North Carolina on Wednesday when he began ranting about water’s role in Hurricane Helene.

“I must’ve been the first [to visit the area], I followed that storm right in,” Trump told his supporters. “But I saw the devastation, I came back the following week because I didn’t want to get in, it was a travesty, it was a vicious, it was water, the water was the worst we’d ever seen, it was a water hurricane, that’s what it was.”

“It took houses right off the foundations and ripped the foundation, concrete foundations, like they were like they were paper,” he continued. “I saw areas that were just like, ‘God.’”

Hurricane Helene killed more than 230 people across seven states when it made landfall in Florida late last month. More than 100 people died in North Carolina alone, which was devastated by the Category 4 storm.

Rampant misinformation spread online in the wake of Helene. This included a baseless conspiracy theory that the federal government “geoengineered” Hurricane Helene to seize control of lithium deposits in Chimney Rock, North Carolina, which was battered by the storm.

Donald Trump speaks in Rocky Mount, North Carolina on Wednesday. He went on a bizarre rant about Hurricane Helene before praising voters for beating turnout records in the state ( AFP via Getty Images )

Congressman Chuck Edwards, who represents Chimney Rock’s district, even had to release a statement debunking the claim.

Another falsehood re-upped by Trump during the rally was that FEMA money was handed to immigrants by Democrats, haulting the federal response to hurricane. “They don’t have any money for North Carolina, or a lot of other states, you find out they don’t have any money,” he said. “FEMA spent money on bringing illegal aliens into our country.”

During his Rocky Mount rally, Trump also noted that North Carolinians have beat early voting records despite the impact of Helene.

The record turnout saw North Carolinan’s cast more than 350,000 ballots on the first day of early voting. As of Tuesday, more than 3.2 million people have voted in the Tar Heel State.

Voters cast early ballots in North Carolina on October 17. The state beat turnout records on the first day of early voting ( Getty Images )

Kamala Harris also held a rally in Raleigh, North Carolina on Wednesday.

"If he is elected, on day one Donald Trump will walk into that office with an enemies list,” Harris told her supporters. “When I am elected, I will walk in with a to-do list.”

North Carolina is one of seven key swing states for the upcoming election. Trump has a 3-point lead in the state over Kamala Harris, according to the latest Washington Post/Schar School poll.

In all seven swing states, polls show Harris and Trump are neck-and-neck as Election Day approaches. Among voters across the US, Harris is just 1.4 points ahead of Trump, according to the latest average of national polls.