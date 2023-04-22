Trump offers fans a slice of pizza - after taking a massive bite out of it

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump offered supporters a bite of his left-over pizza as he visited a Florida restaurant after giving a speech.

Video from the former president’s trip to Downtown House of Pizza in Fort Myers on Friday night showed him biting a slice before asking, “Does anybody want a piece that I’ve eaten?”

No one took him up on the offer as the enthused crowd chanted: “Trump! Trump! Trump!”

Viewers sounding off on social media expressed their horror at the idea of sharing a half-eaten slice.

Mr Trump made the pizza parlour appearance after giving a speech at the Lee County Republican Party’s Lincoln Reagan Dinner, according to Fox News.

The one-term president is currently the leading candidate for the 2024 Republican nomination for president, despite being arrested and charged with falsifying business records in relation to hush money payments.

The twice-impeached Republican made more history as he became the first former president in American history to be indicted by prosecutors.

Mr Trump, who launched his third White House campaign in November, leads Florida governor Ron DeSantis 51 per cent to 38 per cent among likely Republican voters, according to a Wall Street Journal poll on Friday.

Mr DeSantis, who recently signed into law a six-week abortion ban, has yet to formally launch his campaign.