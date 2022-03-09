Donald Trump’s plane had to make an emergency landing in New Orleans not long after taking off from the Louisiana city after the aircraft suffered an engine failure over the Gulf of Mexico.

The pilot immediately turned the plane around and landed just before 11pm on Saturday, Politico reported.

The plane was set to take Mr Trump home to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida after his visit to the Four Seasons Hotel in New Orleans, where he spoke at a private event for top GOP donors, hosted by the Republican National Committee.

The plane had travelled around 75 miles from New Orleans Lakefront Airport, reaching 28,000 feet (8,534 metres) before being forced to return to the airport, tracking data from ADSBexchange.com shows.

The plane, a Dassault Falcon 900, was also transporting Secret Service agents, support staff, as well as some of Mr Trump’s advisors. One of the engine’s failed, The Washington Post reported.

More follows...