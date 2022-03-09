Trump aide Stephen Miller sues Jan 6 committee over phone records subpoena

Former Trump aide Stephen Miller is suing the House of Representatives select committee investigating the Capitol riot in a bid to block the subpoena of his phone records.

Mr Miller was a senior adviser for policy and White House director of speechwriting for former President Donald Trump. He is known for far-right politics and anti-immigration stance.

Not just a close adviser of the former president, Mr Miller wrote the remarks Mr Trump delivered at the rally at the Ellipse on 6 January, before many in the crowd descended on the US Capitol.

The suit says that the select committee issued a subpoena on 22 February to T-Mobile requiring that subscriber information for “Carron Drive Apartments LP” be provided to the committee.

Specifically, T-Mobile is asked to provide information related to Mr Miller’s number under a family plan account including his parents and siblings.

The request is for a three-month period from 1 November 2020 through to 31 January 2021.

According to the suit, the subpoena “may improperly disclose information to persons who are interested in merely making partisan points or harassing Mr Miller”.

