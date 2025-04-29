Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More voters are giving President Donald Trump an F than any other grade after his first 100 days in office, according to a new poll.

As many as 45 percent failed the president, while 23 percent gave him an A for his efforts in the NPR/PBS News/Marist poll. There are stark differences between the parties, with 80 percent of Democrats giving him an F and 54 percent of Republicans giving him an A.

Meanwhile, among independents, 49 percent gave him an F while 16 percent gave him an A.

The poll included 1,439 adults and was conducted between April 21 and 23, and shows that Trump’s political standing is worsening, driven by views of his handling of the economy and tariffs. A small majority also disapproves of his handling of immigration.

The president’s overall approval rating stands at 42 percent, although just 36 percent of independents are happy with Trump’s job performance so far.

This is the second-worst approval rating for any president after the first 100 days in office in 80 years, with only Trump in his first term faring worse.

Just 39 percent approve of his handling of the economy, which is his worst score ever. Almost two-thirds think that grocery prices will increase, with nearly six in ten saying that putting tariffs on imported goods hurts the economy. A significant majority said Trump bears the responsibility for the state of the economy and that it’s not due to an economy that he inherited.

Compared to last month, Trump’s approval rating has decreased seven points, and 53 percent now disapprove of his presidency. Forty-five percent strongly disapprove.

A majority of people have taken issues with nearly event aspect of his early administration; with 58 percent disapproving of his handling of tariffs, 55 percent disapproving of his work on the economy, 53 percent disapproving of his foreign policy, and 52 percent not backing him on immigration.

open image in gallery Trump has received the second-worst approval rating after the 100 days in office of any president in 80 years, beaten only by himself in his first term ( EPA )

Nearly half said they disapprove of the administration’s handling of the case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the Maryland man sent to El Salvador in the face of a court order saying that he shouldn’t be deported. The Supreme Court has said that the administration must “facilitate” his return to the U.S.

The White House claims he’s a gang member, but a judge has said that the evidence supporting that assertion isn’t strong. Thirty-five percent said they approved of the administration’s handling of the case, however.

As many as 85 percent said they think Trump should follow court orders even if he doesn’t support them. Three-quarters of Democrats strongly agree with that, compared to only a quarter of Republicans.

open image in gallery 58 percent of those asked disapproved of Trump’s tariffs. ( Getty Images )

Survey participants said the president has put the country on the wrong path by a margin of 51 to 42 percent.

Similarly, by a margin of 49 to 32 percent, respondents said that Trump’s policies have had a negative impact on them. That includes two-thirds of Democrats and half of independents.

Fifty-four percent have an unfavorable opinion of Elon Musk, who has been leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), the administration’s effort to slash federal spending. That’s an increase of four points compared to last month. Thirty-four percent have a favorable view of Musk, compared to 39 percent last month. In the same vein, 36 percent have a favorable view of DOGE.

Musk said last week that he would spend less time on DOGE, as Tesla's profits have dropped 71 percent, while his role as a special government employee expires at the end of May.