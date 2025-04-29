Donald Trump has repeatedly teased the idea of a third term, often asking crowds if he should run again.

During a White House press conference in January 2025, supporters responded with chants of “Four more years.”

Speaking to The Atlantic in an interview published Monday (28 April), the US president acknowledged that running again in 2028 would be challenging, but refused to rule it out, despite it going against the constitution.

In this episode of Debunked, an expert weighs in on whether Trump can run again.

“It is very hard to change the constitution. It requires two thirds of both houses of Congress, and two thirds of the states to go along” Dr. Stephen J. Farnsworth, Professor of Political Science and International Affairs, told The Independent.