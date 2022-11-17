Trump news – live: Mike Pence admits Trump tweet ‘angered’ him as he refuses to support his 2024 run
Ex-president’s onetime favourite network offers lukewarm reaction to long-trailed declaration
Donald Trump launches 2024 presidential campaign
At a town hall on CNN on Wednesday evening, former vice president Mike Pence said he would not support Donald Trump’s bid to return to the White House in 2024, saying he believed the US wanted “leadership to unite” the country.
He said he was “angered” by a tweet Mr Trump sent during the Capitol riot accusing him of not having the “courage” to delay or overturn the certification of the 2020 election.
On Tuesday Mr Trump’s daughter Ivanka skipped his 2024 campaign announcement while her husband, Jared Kushner, attended. The two served as advisers during his four years in the White House.
Now, Ivanka is out with a statement saying that she won’t be involved in politics at all amid her father’s third White House run — a sign of the consequences of January 6 and Mr Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
More Republicans than ever are calling for their party to move on from Mr Trump after the promised “red wave” failed to materialise in last Tuesday’s midterms, leaving them with a thin House majority while Democrats still control the Senate.
Mr Trump will likely face an uphill struggle to win over moderate Republicans and independents going forward as other GOP presidential hopefuls step forward, particularly Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who did not attend last night’s address.
Oath Keepers defendant downplays 'heavy weapons' message
A defendant charged alongside members of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol is playing down his messages about ferrying what he called heavy weapons across the Potomac River.
The trial has been widely watched as one of the best sources of information regarding what could have happened had far-right militia groups gone through with plans to use weapons during their siege of Congress in 2021.
Oath Keepers defendant downplays 'heavy weapons' message
A defendant charged alongside members of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol is playing down his messages about ferrying what he called heavy weapons across the Potomac River
Trump-backed Republican kicked out of Wis. Assembly caucus
The Republican chair of the Wisconsin Assembly elections committee who was backed by former President Donald Trump has been kicked out of the closed GOP caucus due to a lack of trust in her leadership.
State Rep. Janel Brandtjen’s expulsion from the caucus comes after Republicans failed to win a supermajority in the Assembly and Trump’s endorsed candidate for governor lost to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the swing state.
Trump-backed Republican kicked out of Wis. Assembly caucus
The Republican chair of the Wisconsin Assembly elections committee who was backed by former President Donald Trump has been kicked out of the closed GOP caucus due to a lack of trust
Pence remains coy on a White House run
Asked if he thinks he could win if he ran for the Republican nomination against Donald Trump, Pence says that if he did run he would be more concerned about what he was running for rather than who against, mentioning the military and lifting regulations on business.
Pence has said he will decide whether to run for the White House after discussing it with his family over Christmas. “We’ll stay in the fight for our values and do everything we can to strengthen and serve the country we love, so help me God.”
Pence says US must back Ukraine against ‘unconscionable’ Russia
Pence says he backs Ukraine because he believes in the “Reagan doctrine” – that wherever there are free people, Americans should help them. He described travelling to a refugee centre in Ukraine with his wife and said what he witnessed reminded him of images from the Second World War.
He said Russia’s behaviour was “unconscionable” and that the US should continue to back Ukraine until the Russian invasion was repelled.
His stance diverges from many in his own party, notably hard-right Republicans like congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and Trump’s eldest son, Donald Jr, both of whom have spoken out against US funding of Ukraine’s defence.
The Simpsons producer reveals series predicted Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential run
The Simpsons producer has revealed the series predicted Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential run.
It’s the latest moment of US history that the long-running cartoon seemed to expect long before it happened.
Simpsons scene goes viral for predicting latest Donald Trump news
The show has correctly guessed the future once again
Pence says he has forgiven Trump
Pence says despite his anger at Trump’s “reckless” behaviour that endangered his family, he has forgiven him.
He told a CNN town hall: “I was angry. But you know my Christian faith tells me to be quick to listen, slow to speak and slow to become angry. And in the Christian faith forgiveness is not optional.”
Pence said he met with Trump later and he “prayed for God’s grace to meet that moment ... and it wasn’t easy – to be honest I’m as human as the next guy”.
However, Pence has refused to co-operate with the January 6 committee which has been trying to get to the bottom of what happened leading up to and during the Capitol riot, saying that the principle of a panel appointed by only one party was “offensive to me”.
“Congress has no right to my testimony.”
Pence says he was ‘angered’ by Trump tweet
In a CNN town hall with anchor Jake Tapper, Mike Pence admitted he was “angered” by Donald Trump’s January 6 tweet accusing him of lacking the “courage” to interfere with the certification of the 2020 election – a tweet sent as thousands of rioters, some of them chanting “Hang Mike Pence”, descended on the Capitol.
Pence was shown video of the mob and asked if it was still tough to watch him almost two years on.
He said: “Jake, it saddens me, but that day it angered me. I must tell you, when the Secret Service took us down to the loading dock, accompanied by my wife and my daughter Charlotte and our Secret Service detail, I was determined to stay at my post ... I didn’t want to give thos people the sight of a 1-car motorcade speeding away from the Capitol that day.
“But frankly, when I saw those images and when I read a tweet that President Trump issued saying that I lacked courage in that moment, it angered me greatly. But to be honest with you I didn’t have time for it.”
Graeme Massie has the full story:
Pence says he was 'angered' by Trump's Jan 6 tweet
Speaking at a CNN town hall, former vice-president Mike Pence admitted he was “angered” by a provocative tweet aimed at him by Donald Trump on January 6, 2021, as rioters – some of them chanting “Hang Mike Pence” – descended on the Capitol.
Trump admits Melania’s rough time in White House ‘hasn’t been a joy ride’
According to Donald Trump, his daughter Ivanka wasn’t the only one in his family who is not all that enthused about the prospect of him running again.
During his 2024 announcement speech, he admitted that his wife Melania Trump had a difficult time in the White House as he launched his campaign to try and return there in 2024.
Donald Trump admits Melania's rough time in White House
Former president also paid tribute to son Eric for number of subpoenas he has received
Judge dismisses Mary Trump’s lawsuit against Donald Trump and his siblings
A New York State judge has dismissed author Mary Trump’s multimillion-dollar lawsuit against her uncle, former president Donald Trump, and his siblings, citing the release agreement she signed to settle an earlier dispute over the will of her late grandfather, Fred Trump Sr.
Ms Trump, a clinical psychologist by training, had alleged in court documents that the ex-president, his late brother Robert Trump, and his sister, retired federal judge Maryanne Trump Barry, had breached a fiduciary duty they held to her by acting to bilk her out of millions of dollars she would have inherited from her the estate of her late father, Fred Trump Jr, who was a beneficiary of her grandfather’s will.
Judge dismisses Mary Trump's lawsuit against Donald Trump and his siblings
The lawsuit arose out of a New York Times story on Mr Trump's efforts to avoid paying taxes
Fox News and CNN cut off ‘low energy’ Trump mid-speech as he announces 2024 bid
Even Fox News found itself cutting away from Donald Trump’s speech on Tuesday as he wandered off-script and starting riffing about Angela Merkel, the former chancellor of Germany, for no apparent reason during his 2024 announcement.
Fox News and CNN cut off 'low energy' Trump mid-speech as he announces 2024 bid
'This is one of the most low-energy, uninspiring speeches I've ever heard from Trump' says former Trump press aide
