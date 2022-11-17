✕ Close Donald Trump launches 2024 presidential campaign

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

At a town hall on CNN on Wednesday evening, former vice president Mike Pence said he would not support Donald Trump’s bid to return to the White House in 2024, saying he believed the US wanted “leadership to unite” the country.

He said he was “angered” by a tweet Mr Trump sent during the Capitol riot accusing him of not having the “courage” to delay or overturn the certification of the 2020 election.

On Tuesday Mr Trump’s daughter Ivanka skipped his 2024 campaign announcement while her husband, Jared Kushner, attended. The two served as advisers during his four years in the White House.

Now, Ivanka is out with a statement saying that she won’t be involved in politics at all amid her father’s third White House run — a sign of the consequences of January 6 and Mr Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

More Republicans than ever are calling for their party to move on from Mr Trump after the promised “red wave” failed to materialise in last Tuesday’s midterms, leaving them with a thin House majority while Democrats still control the Senate.

Mr Trump will likely face an uphill struggle to win over moderate Republicans and independents going forward as other GOP presidential hopefuls step forward, particularly Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who did not attend last night’s address.