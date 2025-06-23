Trump is still ‘stinging’ from brutal TACO jibe, a member of his family claims, so he decided to attack Iran

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The estranged niece of President Donald Trump has accused him of bombing Iran because he “wasn’t getting enough attention” and claims he was likely still “stinging” as a result of his brutal new nickname from critics.

“As a country, we are at war and the man who led us into this war is a corrupt, degraded, ignorant know-nothing who acted illegally to plunge us into a potentially catastrophic situation without the consent of Congress because, despite the fact that he is the president of the United States of America and arguably the most recognized figure on the planet, he wasn’t getting enough attention,” Mary Trump wrote Sunday on Substack.

Mary Trump, a psychologist and writer who has long been critical of her uncle, notes it's time Americans “stop imputing some deeper or reasonable motives to Donald Trump.”

“Despite being depraved and cruel, much like his cohort (Israeli Prime Minister) Benjamin Netanyahu, he is driven by the most primitive impulses that center almost solely around protecting his fragile ego from humiliation (about which he has a pathological terror) and himself from the reality that he is a complete fraud,” she continued.

She continued: “Donald is still no doubt stinging from the acronym recently coined to mock his inability to follow through on anything – TACO: Trump Always Chickens Out.”

Mary Trump says her uncle, President Donald Trump, bombed Iran because he is still “stinging” from being called TACO. ( AFP/Getty )

The nickname TACO, short for, “Trump Always Chickens Out,” stems from the president’s habit of making tariff threats, resulting in a drop in the markets, only for him to change course and see the markets rebound.

In the post, Mary Trump called out her uncle for backing off Israel after it bombed Iran, prompting criticism from some of his most ardent defenders, before he ordered the U.S. attack just days later.

“His allies would have us believe that Donald, a brilliant strategist, was faking us out. Sure. An infinitely more plausible explanation is that, on the one hand, he hates being challenged or contradicted, especially from those who almost always fall in line; therefore, he felt the need to double down on his threats by carrying them out,” she wrote.

“On the other hand, Donald is a desperate black hole of need – by changing the narrative, he could make sure the spotlight turned back on him,” she continued.

Mary Trump has long been a vocal critic of her uncle, sharing in a recent interview that she was “devastated” by his rise to power in 2016 and said he “never evolved” from the man she knew growing up as a child.

“I handled the 2016 election badly. I was devastated by it. I took it really personally because I felt like the worst person on the planet was being elevated at the expense of better people,” she told the BBC last month.

“How I responded to the election prefigured how I responded to everything else [later in his term] because I knew it was going to be unspeakably awful,” she continued.

“And I saw the specific policies and the ways in which those policies were designed to be cruel and to have a devastating impact on the most vulnerable people in the country.”