Watch live: Trump hush money trial continues with another Cohen grilling
Warning: This livestream has not been independently fact-checked and may contain misinformation.
Watch live as Donald Trump's criminal trial on charges of falsifying business records to conceal a hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels continues in New York on Monday, 20 May.
The former president's ex-lawyer Michael Cohen is due back on the witness stand for further cross-examination from the defence in his fourth and likely final day of testimony.
It comes after Mr Cohen was accused of lying by Trump attorney Todd Blanche and challenged over inconsistencies in his public statements about the Ms Daniels payoff at the heart of the case.
Mr Trump has pleaded not guilty and denies any sexual encounter with Ms Daniels.
He has portrayed the case as an effort to harm his 2024 presidential campaign.
It is still unclear if Mr Trump plans to testify himself or how many witnesses, if any, the defence might call.
Read The Independent’s live coverage of the trial here.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies