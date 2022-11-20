Trump news – live: Republicans rejoice after Trump’s account reinstated on Twitter
Former president says he ‘doesn’t see a reason’ to return to Twitter
Donald Trump launches 2024 presidential campaign
After the former president’s account on Twitter was reinstated, Republicans are rejoicing even as Donald Trump has snubbed the social media platform.
US representative from Texas, Troy Nehls, shared the news on Twitter and wrote: “2023 is going to be great. 2024 will be better.”
Paul Gosar, a republican from Arizona also welcomed Mr Trump back to the platform and wrote: “He’s back.”
Donald Trump’s Twitter account was reinstated early on Sunday after being banned for almost two years.
It was after Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk held a survey on the platform earlier on Saturday and announced he would restore Mr Trump’s account after the majority voted in favour.
Shortly after the announcement, Mr Trump’s account reappeared on Twitter along with his previous tweets. It was restored with 0 followers and following 0 accounts, but within minutes the number of followers started rising dramatically into the hundreds of thousands.
Asked about Mr Musk’s public poll, the former president told a crowd that he sees “no reason” to rejoin Twitter as he enjoys his own social network.
Ex-CFO says Trump kids raised pay after learning of scheme
The embattled former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, Allen Weisselberg, testified on Friday that Donald Trump’s adult son Eric Trump raised Mr Weisselberg’s pay after learning about a scheme to dodge federal taxes by paying employees off the books via lucrative perks.
He testified that Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., both executive vice presidents at the Trump Organization, knew from the audit that Weisselberg had not reported his company-paid apartment as taxable income, as required by law.
Donald Trump, meanwhile, had derided Mr Weisselberg’s treatment by the government as “VERY UNFAIR!” on Truth Social just a day earlier.
Read more about the Trump Organization’s ongoing tax fraud trial:
Ex-CFO says Trump kids raised pay after learning of scheme
The Trump Organization’s former chief financial officer has testified that Eric Trump hiked his pay by $200,000 after an internal audit spurred by Trump’s 2016 election found that he had been scheming to dodge taxes on lavish corporate perks
There’s only one word to describe a Trump second term
A second term for Donald Trump would be “stormy”, writes Kim Sengupta in The Independent.
“One can imagine how a bitter and vengeful, twice-impeached president would go after his domestic enemies, including those in the Republican party, law-enforcement agencies, the military high-command, the judiciary, the media and more.”
Read more:
There’s only one word to describe a Trump second term | Kim Sengupta
It will be stormy. One can imagine how a bitter and vengeful, twice-impeached president would go after his domestic enemies, writes Kim Sengupta
Mike Pence calls special counsel’s Trump probe ‘very troubling’ and blames lawyers for Mar-a-Lago papers
Former Vice President Mike Pence said that the appointment of a special counsel to lead criminal investigations into the former president is “very troubling”.
“No one is above the law, but I am not sure it’s against the law to take bad advice from your lawyers,” he added.
The former president’s legal team has claimed that Mr Trump’s possession of White House records seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate were designated “personal” by virtue of their removal from the White House, a claim roundly rejected by federal prosecutors.
Mike Pence calls special counsel’s Trump probe ‘very troubling’
‘I am not sure it’s against the law to take bad advice from your lawyers’
Election deniers overwhelmingly failed in 2022. The people who beat them are bracing for 2024
In critical races for the top statewide offices in battlegrounds that Trump lost in 2020, voters overwhelmingly rejected candidates who amplified his bogus narrative that the election was stolen from him, or marred by Democratic fraud or malfeasance, and pledged antidemocratic agendas that would upend the electoral process to ensure GOP victories.
That movement failed to gain any significant ground, with victories in fewer than one in six races across the US in roles that oversee election administration, including governor, secretary of state and attorney general – roles that will be critical in 2024 elections.
Election deniers overwhelmingly failed in 2022. The threat isn’t over
Voters rejected Republicans in critical state-level races running on bogus election narratives and endless grievances. After beating them, newly elected officials warn that the GOP movement of Trump loyalists and conspiracy theorists isn’t over yet, Alex Woodward reports
ICYMI: GOP megadonor splits with Trump: Time for ‘new generation of leaders’
An influential conservative donor will not support Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign, a stance that shows just how deep the fractures within the GOP may run after midterm elections, The Independent’s John Bowden reports.
GOP megadonor splits with Trump: Time for ‘new generation of leaders’
Stephen Schwarzman’s search for new candidate illustrates deeper divide in GOP
ICYMI: Trump sees ‘no reason’ to get back on Twitter
Appearing over video at a Republican Jewish Coalition event in Las Vegas on Saturday, the former president had kind words for Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk, who ran a Twitter poll to see whether Trump should be allowed back on the platform that booted him “due to the risk of further incitement of violence” in the wake of the Capitol attack.
He founded a competing platform, Truth Social, under his Trump Media & Technology Group after leaving office.
Mr Trump claimed that his platform is doing “phenomenally well” and that “engagement is much better than it is with Twitter.” “I’ll be staying there,” he said. “But I hear we’re getting a big vote to also go back on Twitter. I don’t see it, because I don’t see any reason for it.”
Nancy Pelosi makes a subtle dig at Donald Trump in her leadership farewell speech
Outgoing House speaker Nancy Pelosi said she “enjoyed working with three presidents” during her time in Congress.
She highlighted her work on investing in clean energy with President George Bush, passing the Affordable Care Act alongside President Barack Obama, and taking action on infrastructure, health care, and the climate crisis with President Joe Biden.
One president was notably missing from the lineup.
Pelosi takes subtle dig at Donald Trump in leadership farewell speech
‘I have enjoyed working with three presidents,’ Pelosi says, naming only George Bush, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden
Hakeem Jeffries officially declares candidacy to succeed Nancy Pelosi as House Democratic leader
Democratic Caucus chair and New York congressman Hakeem Jeffries was widely expected to make a run for Democratic leader following Nancy Pelosi’s departure.
He made it officials last week, with leadership elections scheduled for 30 November.
Hakeem Jeffries declares candidacy to replace Nancy Pelosi as House Democratic leader
Mr Jeffries told colleagues he wants to lead them in hopes to lead the caucus in ‘an effort that centers our communication strategy around the messaging principle that values unite, issues divide’
Nancy Pelosi: The most powerful woman in American politics. Period.
On 17 November, House Spaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would step down from her post as Democratic leader, after Republicans secured a slim majority of seats in the chamber.
The Independent’s Andrew Feinberg looks back on her legacy in Congress:
Nancy Pelosi: The most powerful woman in American politics. Period.
As outgoing House speaker Nancy Pelosi reveals her political future, Andrew Feinberg looks back on her legacy
Republicans rejoice Trump’s Twitter reinstatement
After the former president’s account on Twitter was reinstated, Republicans are rejoicing even as Donald Trump has snubbed the social media platform.
"Welcome back, @realDonaldTrump!" an account for Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee wrote on Twitter. The congressional panel, which is controlled by Democrats, was responsible for launching impeachment proceedings against the former president.
US Representative, Troy Nehls [R-Texas] shared the news on Twitter and wrote: “2023 is going to be great. 2024 will be better.”
Paul Gosar, a republican from Arizona also welcomed Mr Trump back to the platform and wrote: “He’s back.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies