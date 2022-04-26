✕ Close ‘I’m a more honest man than you’: Trump storms out of Piers Morgan interview

Donald Trump has been found in contempt of proceedings brought against him by New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is investigating allegations of fraud in the Trump Organization’s real estate dealings.

The ex-president and his associates have so far refused to comply with Ms James’s demands for documents, leading a judge to impose a $10,000 daily fine until the records are turned over.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s much-trailed interview with Piers Morgan has begun with the ex-president insisting he deterred an invasion of Ukraine during his administration by threatening Vladimir Putin “like he’s never been threatened before”.

In advance of their conversation’s screening, Mr Morgan described Mr Trump as “pathological” in his fixation on the supposed theft of the 2020 election, a conspiracy theory for which the journalist insisted there is no evidence.

In the interview, Mr Trump takes aim at Meghan Markle and alleges that she is leading Harry “by the nose” while asserting that the Queen should strip the couple of all royal titles.

