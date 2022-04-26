Trump news – live: Ex-president tells Piers Morgan he ‘threatened’ Putin, as court rules against him
‘I’m a more honest man than you’: Trump storms out of Piers Morgan interview
Donald Trump has been found in contempt of proceedings brought against him by New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is investigating allegations of fraud in the Trump Organization’s real estate dealings.
The ex-president and his associates have so far refused to comply with Ms James’s demands for documents, leading a judge to impose a $10,000 daily fine until the records are turned over.
Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s much-trailed interview with Piers Morgan has begun with the ex-president insisting he deterred an invasion of Ukraine during his administration by threatening Vladimir Putin “like he’s never been threatened before”.
In advance of their conversation’s screening, Mr Morgan described Mr Trump as “pathological” in his fixation on the supposed theft of the 2020 election, a conspiracy theory for which the journalist insisted there is no evidence.
In the interview, Mr Trump takes aim at Meghan Markle and alleges that she is leading Harry “by the nose” while asserting that the Queen should strip the couple of all royal titles.
Toe-curling embarrassment of Morgan’s interview with Trump
The Independent’s Holly Baxter watched it so you don’t have to.
“And I can confirm that the Piers/Donald interview is the most toe-curlingly embarrassing TV you’ll ever see in your life. If you’re the kind of person who has to turn away during the worst parts of Borat, you won’t even get through the opening sequence.”
The toe-curling embarrassment of Piers Morgan’s interview with Donald Trump
‘This is a no-cancel zone’ so ‘fun police, get stuffed!’ Hunter Biden cost Trump the election! Meghan Markle is ‘Princess Pinocchio’ and Prince Harry is ‘whipped — but I won’t say the whole expression’. What larks!
ICYMI: Trump claims he ‘threatened’ Putin over Ukraine
Former President Donald Trump stuck to his claim that he could have prevented the Russian invasion of Ukraine in an interview broadcast Monday as part of the inaugural episode of Piers Morgan’s new show.
Mr Trump, combative as ever, insisted to Mr Morgan during the interview that he had “threatened” Russia’s Vladimir Putin during his time in office, warning that Moscow would face severe consequences for invading Ukraine.
The Independent’s John Bowden has the story.
Trump claims he ‘threatened’ Putin over Ukraine after praising Russian troop build-up
Trump leans in to claim that he could have prevented invasion
Watch: Piers Morgan opens show with rant at royals, ‘trans trojans’ and ‘vegan virtue-signalers’
Trump claims Boris Johnson intervened to cancel interview with Piers Morgan
Donald Trump has claimed he cancelled an interview with Piers Morgan due to an intervention from Boris Johnson.
The former US president made the revelation on the debut episode of the Good Morning Britain presenter’s new show “Uncensored”, on Monday night.
Joe Middleton reports.
Donald Trump claims Boris Johnson intervened to cancel interview with Piers Morgan
The former US president appeared on Piers Morgan’s new show ‘Uncensored’ on Monday night
Watch: : Trump claims Johnson intervened to cancel Piers Morgan interview
Trump says he won’t return to Twitter but calls Elon Musk ‘a good man’
Donald Trump has said he will not return to Twitter following the news that Elon Musk has bought the platform the former president was banned from.
Mr Trump made the announcement that he would not rejoin twitter despite the Tesla boss’s $44bn purchase, and instead said he wold use his own platform TRUTH Social.
Graeme Massie has the story.
Trump says he won't return to Twitter but calls Elon Musk 'a good man'
Former president says he will join his own TRUTH Social within seven days
Will Donald Trump be allowed back on Twitter after Elon Musk takeover?
Twitter‘s announcement that it has struck a $44bn sale agreement with billionaire Elon Musk has sent a jolt of positive energy through many Republicans. Members of Congress including Marjorie Taylor Greene and Jim Jordan have celebrated the news as a potential breakthrough for “free speech” and hoped that some of them who’ve been “censored” might get their accounts back.
But looming largest of all, as ever, is Donald Trump, writes The Independent’s Andrew Naughtie.
Will Donald Trump be allowed back on Twitter after Elon Musk takeover?
Tesla billionaire’s bid to buy social media giant has thrilled many pro-Trump Republicans
Trump tells Piers Morgan that Hunter Biden laptop story should have given him an extra 17 points
Former President Donald Trump insisted in an interview with Piers Morgan that the story about a laptop belonging to Hunter Biden falling into the hands of the media shouldn’t have been suppressed by social media outlets and cost him the 2020 election.
In part of their wide-ranging interview which was broadcast on Monday for the first episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, Morgan tells Mr Trump that the censoring of efforts to share the New York Post story detailing the contents of a laptop supposedly belonging to Hunter Biden before the election was unfair.
John Bowden has the story.
Trump tells Piers Morgan that Hunter Biden story should have given him 17 points
Laptop had no direct proof of misdeeds
McConnell called Trump 'despicable'
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said former president Donald Trump “totally, totally discredited himself” and “put a gun to his head and pulled the trigger” by his actions on the day a mob of his supporters stormed the US Capitol in hopes of preventing Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory.
Andrew Feinberg has the story.
What we learned from Piers Morgan’s interview with Trump
Ukraine, nuclear weapons and election “delusions”, writes The Independent’s Andrew Feinberg.
For nearly an hour, the two men — who first met when Morgan was a contestant on Mr Trump’s television show The Celebrity Apprentice – held forth on a variety of topics, including the war in Ukraine, Mr Trump’s relationship with ex-German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and why UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson intervened to block a previously scheduled conversation between them.
Most explosive moments from Piers Morgan’s interview with Donald Trump
Part Two of sit-down with ex-president airs on Tuesday on TalkTV
