'I'm a more honest man than you': Trump ends Piers Morgan interview

Piers Morgan aired part two of his much-trailed interview with Donald Trump, an encounter that he said found the ex-president in a foul mood – even as Mr Trump insisted the conversation ended perfectly amicably.

In the interview’s first segment, which was shown last night, the ex-president insisted he had deterred an invasion of Ukraine during his administration by threatening Vladimir Putin “like he’s never been threatened before”.

In advance of their conversation’s screening, Mr Morgan described Mr Trump as “pathological” in his fixation on the supposed theft of the 2020 election, a conspiracy theory for which the journalist insisted there is no evidence.

Meanwhile, the president’s supporters are hopeful that he will go back on his own words and seek to return to Twitter after self-proclaimed “free-speech absolutist” Elon Musk struck a deal to buy the platform.

And on another front, Mr Trump has been found in contempt of proceedings brought against him by New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is investigating allegations of fraud in the Trump Organization’s real estate dealings. The ex-president and his associates have now been ordered to pay a $10,000 daily fine until the records are turned over.